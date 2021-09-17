The police in New Zealand have taken a South African woman into custody for murdering her three daughters

The woman had recently moved oversea and it has been reported that the bodies of the children were discovered by their father

A former caregiver of the children says the news of their murder has left her feeling shattered, adding that the family seemed normal

TIMARU - Law enforcement officials in New Zealand have arrested a South African woman who murdered her three young children in their home in Timaru, New Zealand on Thursday.

40-Year-old Lauren Dickason is facing murder charges and will make a court appearance in the Timaru District Court on Saturday morning.

South African doctor Lauren Dickason is accused of murdering her three young children in their New Zealand home on Thursday. Image: Lauren Dickason

According to News24, she killed her twin girls, named Maya and Karla, who were two years old, and their five-year-old sister, Liane. According to reports, the girls were discovered by their father, Graham.

Upon discovering the bodies, neighbours stated that the father was heard screaming and asking: "Is this really happening?"

According to TimesLIVE, Lauren and Graham were orthopaedic doctors who previously lived in Pretoria. The family is said to have moved to New Zealand at the end of August. Before moving to their home in Tiramu a week ago, they were under Covid-19 quarantine.

Former caregiver says the Dickasons were a normal family

Maria Mandy Sibanyoni told TimesLIVE that she never noticed anything amiss when she worked for the family while they were still living in Pretoria. Sibanyoni told the publication that the news of the three children's murder left her shattered. She says the girls were wonderful kids who always listened well.

She went on to say that she never saw any fighting while she was still employed by them. Sibanyoni says she last had a conversation with Lauren in June when the family was busy with making preparations she said Lauren seemed fine and she was happy.

