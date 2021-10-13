A statement released by police in Jamaica reported that Abihail Myrie had been missing for a few days

However, the young lady seemed to deny reports of her missing on social media, sharing worrying claims about being physically assaulted

The 21-year-old also shared a statement from her lawyer saying she feared for her life and was in hiding

There has been no clear evidence that Myrie was in charge of her IG account during the time, but most fans believe she was in charge of the account

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The daughter of Reggae legend Buju Banton, Abihail Myrie, was reported to police in Jamaica as missing a few days ago.

Buju Banton’s family filed the missing person report. Photo: bujubanton.

Source: Instagram

A missing person's report was reportedly filed by members of her family after they failed to reach her.

According to Nationwide Newsnet, Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) released a statement confirming that the young lady was missing.

Myrie was said to have gone missing since Saturday, October 9, and was last seen at her home.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Her dress code at the time was unknown, and no one had any information about her whereabouts.

Myrie denies missing claims

In a dramatic turn of events, Buju's daughter was seen active on social media on Tuesday, October 12, and disclosed unconfirmed reports about being assaulted by a family member.

The lass shared screengrabs of chats between her and a family member that alleged she was assaulted and ran for her safety.

In a statement from her "real lawyer" on Wednesday, October 13, shared on her Instagram, Myrie was said to be alive and well, and no sort of kidnapping or forceful imprisonment had occurred.

The lawyer, Ayisha Robb, said she had complained of injuries due to physical abuse and expressed gratitude to those that showed real concern about her missing claims.

The statement alleged that she was in fear of her life and had gone into hiding to protect her image, adding there was an ongoing family dispute.

The posts left her 60k plus fans confused whether she was indeed okay, but the young lady did not respond to any of her fan's messages.

More is set to follow in this developing story.

Amsterdam: Jamaican reggae star Jah Cure charged with attempted murder

Earlier, Briedly News reported that Reggae and dancehall music fans have been left a confused and disappointed lot after revered Jamaican musician Siccaturie Alcock alias Jah Cure was charged with attempted murder in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Arraigned in a Dutch court

The celebrated music star appeared in a Dutch court on Monday, October 4, where he answered to charges of attempted murder and assault.

According to Dancehallmag, Jah Cure was also facing other charges such as attempted manslaughter and attempted aggravated assault.

Source: Briefly.co.za