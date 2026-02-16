An Afrikaans creator broke down words that get increasingly worse, starting with playful terms like hanswors, meaning clown

He joked about some words being lazy or humorous, giving viewers a fun perspective on Afrikaans language quirks

Mzansi responded with laughter and nostalgia, sharing their own favourite words or mispronunciations from school and home

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The video made viewers curious to see which words came next and how the language can be both funny and expressive

The visual on the left showed Francois dissing Afrikaans words. Image: Francois Fourie

Source: Instagram

An Afrikaans content creator, Francois Fourie, shared a funny video breaking down words that progressively got worse in meaning and sound. He posted it on Instagram on 15 February 2026 and started with playful words like hanswors, which means clown. In the video, he poked fun at certain words that sounded lazy or odd when spoken. He explained how some words felt outdated, while others just made people laugh, giving viewers a fun way to think about the Afrikaans language.

Mzansi quickly responded with humour, sharing their favourite words and adding personal anecdotes about mispronunciations from school or home. Some laughed at the nostalgic feeling it gave them, remembering family conversations or old textbooks.

Afrikaans words evolve in hilarious ways

The clip by Francois Fourie also sparked debates online, with people joking about which words were the laziest or funniest. Many viewers praised the creator for highlighting the quirks of Afrikaans in such an entertaining way.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video reminded South Africans that language can be playful and cultural, while also encouraging discussions about the words we use every day. It made viewers curious about which words would appear next in the series.

The screenshot on the left showed the Afrikaans meaning of drag queen. Image: Francois Fourie

Source: Instagram

Here’s what Mzansi said

Tabekker wrote:

“I’m Afrikaans, and I still couldn’t stop laughing at this. 😆😂”

wilmie_v_staden wrote:

“The kakkerlakke comes out when it’s dark, so one time during loadshedding, I was walking around with my phone light, and suddenly a massive cockroach flew straight at us. My sister and I have never screamed like that before. 😂”

Sophia Potgieter_ wrote:

“I don’t think we’re making a big enough deal about the fact that ‘level’ in Afrikaans is ‘waterpas’. 😭”

nina__michael wrote:

“Fop means fake or to trick, and dosser is dresser, so someone dressed trickily. 😂 I love my language.”

Renierj91 wrote:

“Ja nee, we’ve been extra for centuries. 🤣 The old Dutch folks must have been confused. But what a lekker language.”

Bonitasimone asked:

“Then what exactly is a kakerlak if it’s not a cockroach?”

Uncle_weird0 wrote:

“I absolutely love these videos; they never miss. 😹”

Meme_what_u_say wrote:

“As a child, when I heard that a cockroach is called a kokorot, I didn’t even question it because it felt like such an accurate description. 😂”

Caitlinpfister_ wrote:

“This is honestly my favourite reel series on Instagram right now, I can’t stop laughing. 😭”

Check out the Instagram video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about Afrikaans

A group of school learners from the city of Durban showcased their humorous Afrikaans war cry Read more: https://briefly.co.za/people/234588-good-boere-humour-learners-comical-afrikaans-war-cry-south-africans-laughing/

A video of an Afrikaner grandmother watching a match between the Blitzbokke and a South American country went viral Read more: https://briefly.co.za/people/230783-tag-rassie-oumas-afrikaans-rugby-commentary-thrills-south-africans/

Rachel John, a content creator with Dutch and Nigerian background, shared a clip of herself speaking Afrikaans Read more: https://briefly.co.za/people/231188-kids-taught-rachel-johns-afrikaans-impresses-south-africans/

Source: Briefly News