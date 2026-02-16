TV reality star Anika Dambuza, also known as City Makoti, opened up about being the main breadwinner in her marriage

The woman spoke candidly about finances and expectations, which some viewers felt should have stayed private

The conversation soon shifted to gender roles, lobola and modern relationships, and social media had plenty to say

Anika’s one specific comment about her husband left viewers wondering whether the couple might need therapy.

A national debate has erupted after Anika Dambuza, popularly known as The City Makoti, made candid remarks about her marriage on national television. TikTok user @_6uhle posted a video on 15 February 2026 in Cape Town, commenting that when the show eventually comes to an end, the couple might need marriage therapy.

Dambuza stars in The Real City Makoti, a reality show on The Real City Makoti which follows five newly married women balancing vibrant city lives with strong rural and traditional roots. However, what started as reality TV entertainment quickly turned into a cultural flashpoint. During the show and in follow-up conversations, Anika openly shared that she is the primary breadwinner in her marriage. She also suggested that her husband should consider quitting his job because it does not contribute much financially to their household, despite expecting lobola to be paid for her.

Bigger conversation about gender roles

Mzansi felt that such personal financial dynamics should not have been shared on national television, arguing that it could embarrass her husband. Others criticised her comments about his income, saying discussions about money in marriage should remain private.

Her comments quickly escalated into a broader conversation about gender roles, financial power and partnership in modern relationships. The video and comments by user @_6uhle highlighted ongoing tensions between traditional expectations, such as lobola, and contemporary realities where women are increasingly becoming primary earners.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Kea wrote:

“I honestly thought Sihle was well off financially, so all of this is really surprising to me.”

Vindictive Emotions asked:

“What does Sihle currently do for a living? What exactly is his job?”

Andrea asked:

“How is the wedding only his responsibility? Aren’t both of them supposed to contribute?”

Lerato Angelina Moeng wrote:

“I actually liked them a lot more when I didn’t know so much about their personal business.”

Josephine_Hochzeitstag wrote:

“She’s honestly saying way too much on the show; some things should really stay private.”

Ms Tshwanelo Fokazi wrote:

“Here’s my issue: she wants him to let his job go because he’s not earning much yet, and I really mean yet. So that he can become a content creator, but who’s to say that in five years they’ll still be relevant as content creators? If Sihle quits his job now, he could miss out on the opportunity to offer them long-term stability after the fame fades.”

Nozipho Ndlovu wrote:

“I was perfectly fine without knowing anything about their finances, and now I honestly can’t look at them the same way anymore.”

Marelize Buys wrote:

“City Makoti, please keep your content the way it was when you started. I’ve loved your content since day one, but don’t let the limelight of being a content creator get the best of you. Some things need to stay behind your four walls, and finances are definitely one of them. Nobody needs to know that much, but I still love your content.”

