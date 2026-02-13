A Mzansi woman attended her grandmother’s funeral in Nigeria and shared how different the traditions were compared to what she was used to back home

She described the lively atmosphere, money being thrown as part of tradition, and even a VIP section, joking that it was unlike any funeral she had experienced before

Mzansi reacted with humour and curiosity, with many appreciating her candid cultural observations, while others sympathised with her loss

A South African-born woman travelled to Nigeria for her grandmother’s funeral and documented the experience online. She shared her surprise at the celebratory traditions, including guests throwing money and the presence of a VIP section, blending humour with cultural appreciation. Her video sparked laughter, sympathy and discussions about the different ways African cultures honour loved ones, highlighting both heritage and identity.

The picture on the left showed Palesa posing in an apartment. Image: palesa_chiliza

Source: TikTok

A South African woman, @palesa_chiliza, shared her experience attending her grandmother’s funeral in Nigeria. Though born in South Africa, her father is Nigerian. She travelled there for the burial and documented her observations online. Her honest and humorous review caught attention.

She said the funeral took much longer than she expected. What surprised her most was the celebratory atmosphere. Guests threw money as part of tradition, and there was even a VIP section. She joked that it was the best funeral she had ever attended, blending South African humour with cultural curiosity.

A cultural experience that surprised Mzansi

Mzansi questioned and laughed at user @palesa_chiliza's commentary. Many said South Africans carry their humour everywhere they go. Others appreciated her openness in sharing the cultural differences while still respecting the occasion. Some also sympathised with the emotional side of losing a grandmother.

The video highlighted how funeral traditions differ across cultures. In some Nigerian communities, funerals are large celebrations of life. The clip sparked discussion about heritage, identity and the beauty of experiencing both sides of one’s roots.

The screenshot on the eft showed Palesa posing behind her grandmother's picture. Inage: Image: palesa_chiliza

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Sunflower asked:

“Funeral reviews? 😭”

Mazungu asked:

“Do people cry at these funerals? Considering that the person may have passed on 2 years ago? 😭”

Zandi wrote:

“I am the first in my bloodline to see a funeral review. 😭😭😭”

9853507l542478964 wrote:

“Even Nigerian movies never showed us their funeral so well, so well done, Ntombi.”

Akwande Mgabadeli wrote:

“Girl, ‘this is the best of the best.’”

wrote:

“You are already in your second outfit 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 looks gorgeous, please show us the full look.”

Nom wrote:

“‘Best funeral’. 😭😭😭 This is the best funeral review. 😂”

Wandile Sphelele wrote:

“I’m waiting for the next video. 😭”

Legeon wrote:

“Me at my ex's funeral. 😂😂”

Shylock wrote:

“Not the deceased in the photo watching you in disbelief 🤣🤣.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

