Award-winning musician iFani discussed Bravo Le Roux's funeral service on his social media account this week

The family of the rapper, Bravo Le Roux, recently trended on social media when they confirmed his cause of death

Fans of the Western Cape-born artist took to Ifani's social media post to pay tribute to Bravo Le Roux

The family of rapper Sinosipho Peter, known as Bravo Le Roux, held his funeral service on Saturday, 7 February 2026, in the Western Cape.

Le Roux's funeral service was held 2 days after his memorial service, which took place on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

The Peters recently confirmed that the musician died by suicide in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

Musician Ifani confirmed Bravo Le Roux's funeral service on his Facebook account on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. According to the Facebook post, Le Roux's funeral service was held on Saturday, 7 February 2026.

Ifani also revealed that Le Roux's burial was a private function, and only his family attended the service on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

The rapper captioned the post: "Funeral ka Bravo Le Roux. Kutsho iskhalo, followed by a scream. Then more screams and more tears."

The rapper shared that his family and friends were so devastated after viewing his body that they fell and had to be picked up.

"The most painful funeral I’ve ever attended.

"Ufike just after 9 am, umzimba, ngebhokisi entle. (His body arrived just after 9 am in a beautiful box). That’s all I saw, the bhokisi (box) and not the inside. Everyone who saw inside came out crying, not the usual cry, esibuhlungu iskhalo. (painful cry). I couldn’t go. Ndavela ndajonga le pic ikwi Obituary. Ndathi “Uxolo Maradona”. (I couldn't go, I just looked at his picture of his obituary and said "sorry Maradona"), added Ifani.

SA responds to Le Roux's funeral service

Phindiwe Gadu said:

"I love that part 'uphando' as long as kukho uphando, and everything went well. I'm so sorry, ntanga ndikule ntlungu ukuyo nam, his soul may rest in peace."

Zovuyo Malhinkqi Ngxakata responded:

"Good spiritual journey, Bravo Le Roux."

KN Poswa wrote:

"Many people are worried about Ta Bravos when he was ugly, but at that time, he was still alive, so they didn't care. It's really true that people only give you your flowers when you're dead. RIP Dyan .....you were a real one."

Abongile Djhololo Zakhe reacted:

"Rest in peace, Maradona."

Avile Mvero Lande said:

"Burial was a private function, but ukhala nge support ka El Nino."

