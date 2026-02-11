The late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was recently remembered three years after his untimely death

It has been three years since the Fela In Versace rapper was gunned down in Durban on 10 February 2023

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on AKA's death, expressing disbelief over his passing

AKA died three years ago in Durban. Image: Akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

It has been three years since the country lost one of the most popular musicians. Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes passed away after he was gunned down on 10 February 2023.

After a night out with friends at a Durban restaurant, two gunmen fired shots at AKA and his entourage, killing the rapper and his former business partner, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

How SA remembered AKA 3 years after passing

On what would have been his 38th birthday, AKA's parents, Lynn Forbes and Tony, sent him heavenly birthday wishes. A part of Lynn's message read:

"We had so many moments. Highs and lows, but these days I choose to remember the highs. Your laugh that was more like a chuckle, our chats, and the way you’d get excited when you had a new idea. I think about the hugs, the teasing, the small everyday moments that made up our life together. Some part of you always remained a little boy," she wrote. "So many of those little things are missing from my days now," she added.

AKA passed away three years ago in Durban. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

A few days later, the rapper was taken away from his loved ones. Tributes continued pouring in for the late rapper who gave Mzansi timeless hits such as Fela In Versace, Sim Dope and All Eyes On Me.

@Thandi24437987 prayed:

"Please, Lord, bring back everyone from heaven except criminals."

@brainothegenius expressed:

"I was shattered. SA Hip Hop will never recover from this one, bro was a superstar. Long Live Supa Mega Live Long."

@Maqabaqaba said:

"We are no way closer to solving the murder still. May his soul continue to rest."

@Tebogo_M21 shared:

"Oh Mega!!!! SA is a terrible place without yoh."

@VMehluli stated:

"It still hurts. Live Long Supa Mega. Now a whole genre is gone. Ey mara amaCheri."

@KabeloMak_ exclaimed:

"We are slowly going to get to 10 years without getting justice for him!"

@ShamzLove89 was in disbelief:

"Ey, this was trauma at its best. Like 1 minute in the video he's happy hugging friends...the next, he's gone...hayi."

What you need to know about AKA's murder case

Lynn pens message to AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lynn Forbes posted a throwback Instagram video of her and AKA on the day the Ndimande brothers made their court appearance.

In the post, Lynn Forbes shared a piece of information that the Megacy found heartwarming to know about.

Source: Briefly News