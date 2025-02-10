Two years ago, on 10 February 2023, rapper AKA and his friend Tibz were gunned down in Durban

Five men have been arrested in the murder while two more were arrested in Eswatini and the case has been moved to the High Court

Fans remembered the late Jika hitmaker, saying they are heartbroken that justice is yet to be served

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was shot and killed in a tragic shooting in Durban in February 2023. However, it was not only AKA who lost his life as his friend and former business partner Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane also lost his life in the tragedy.

Remembering AKA, two years since his passing

The country was scorned when news of AKA's death dominated headlines. The video is forever engraved in fans' memories as it shows the final moments of the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

Rapper AKA had just enjoyed a meal with his friends and entourage at a Durban restaurant on Florida Road. When greeting his friend Tibz, two gunmen opened fire, killing both the men.

AKA is forever remembered as a no holds barred personality who openly defended South Africa on his X timeline. As well as his punchy bars and his timeless hits.

What you need to know about AKA since his death

Seven men have since been arrested in connection to his murder, with two being apprehended in Eswatini

On his heavenly 37th birthday, his girlfriend Nadia Nakai joined his family and DJ Zinhle to celebrate him and Kairo Forbes remembered him

Two of the five accused, Muziwenkosi Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande tried their luck at bail for the second time and they appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 9 January 2025

The murder case has been transferred to the Durban High Court, where the five men will stand trial for the two murders

What the streets are saying on AKA's death anniversary

Fans on social media have remembered AKA for being a pioneer in SA hip hop. Many are still reeling because he still has not gotten any justice.

@champion_genera praised AKA:

"On this day in 2023, South Africa lost one of its talented, innovative artists in Kiernan Jarryd Forbes in Durban after he was ruthlessly assassinated. Gone but never forgotten, Supamega lives on."

@newhorizanman asked:

"It has been two years since the death of the Supa Mega, and STILL no jail sentences?"

