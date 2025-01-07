Two of the five murder accused in AKA's murder are reportedly looking to make new bail applications

Muziwenkosi Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande allegedly have new facts to present

These said facts will reportedly be heard in their upcoming court appearance on Thursday at the Durban Magistrate's Court

The two men accused of murdering AKA will be making new bail applications.

Source: Instagram

Two suspects who were arrested in the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane are reportedly looking to make new bail applications.

New bail application on the cards for 2 suspects

According to ZANewsFlash, two suspects in the murder case of the prominent South African rapper, AKA and his friend Tibz, have made a new bail application.

This is allegedly because they have "new facts" to present to court in their next appearance, slated for Thursday at the Durban Magistrate Court.

The two men are Muziwenkosi Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande. The other three men are Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Siyanda Myeza, and Lindani Ndimande.

What you need to know about AKA's murder case so far

As it stands, there are seven suspects in police custody who have been attending several court cases in Durban

Of the seven, two murder accused were apprehended in Eswatini, and they are Siyabonga Ndimande and his brother Malusi Ndimande

The brothers allegedly fled to Eswatini after the murders happened. They were eventually arrested in Eswatini, but they will be facing trial in South Africa after the extradition process is completed

SAPS Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi spoke at the last media briefing, saying they will be making more arrests in connection to AKA's death. This gave Mzansi hope that justice would be served once and for all

Source: Briefly News