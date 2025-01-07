Global site navigation

AKA Murder Case: 2 Accused Men Make New Bail Application Based on "New Facts"
Celebrities

AKA Murder Case: 2 Accused Men Make New Bail Application Based on "New Facts"

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Two of the five murder accused in AKA's murder are reportedly looking to make new bail applications
  • Muziwenkosi Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande allegedly have new facts to present
  • These said facts will reportedly be heard in their upcoming court appearance on Thursday at the Durban Magistrate's Court

Two accused men will be making new bail applications.
The two men accused of murdering AKA will be making new bail applications. Image: @akaworldwide
Source: Instagram

Two suspects who were arrested in the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane are reportedly looking to make new bail applications.

New bail application on the cards for 2 suspects

According to ZANewsFlash, two suspects in the murder case of the prominent South African rapper, AKA and his friend Tibz, have made a new bail application.

This is allegedly because they have "new facts" to present to court in their next appearance, slated for Thursday at the Durban Magistrate Court.

The two men are Muziwenkosi Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande. The other three men are Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Siyanda Myeza, and Lindani Ndimande.

What you need to know about AKA's murder case so far

Khuli Chana's teary tribute to AKA at Dstv Delicious

In a previous report from Briefly News, Motswakoriginator rapper Khuli Chana paid an emotional tribute to the late slain rapper, AKA, at the DSTV Delicious Festival in 2024.

The star shared a clip on his social media page, mentioning that he will be honouring AKA as they were very close friends and colleagues who often featured in each other's work. In his last album, Mass Country, Khuli was featured on the song Prada.

