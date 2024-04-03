One of AKA's murder suspects, Lindani Ndimande, explained in court why he was alone the day the rapper was killed

Ndimande said that he was on a date at the restaurant, but the woman never arrived

Many netizens reacted to Ndimande's excuse of him being alone at the restaurant

Suspect Lindani Ndimande explains why he was alone at the restaurant. Image: @akaworldwide/Sphamandla Dlamini

Source: Instagram

Slain rapper AKA and Tibz's murder suspects in Durban were back in court to face their murder trial, and one of them, Lindani Ndimande, explained why he was at the restaurant the day the two friends were killed.

Lindani Ndimande says he was on a date at Wish Restuarant

Social media has been buzzing ever since one of the slain rapper's murder suspect Lindani Ndimande explained why he was at the scene where AKA and Tibz were killed.

According to Sowetanlive on Twitter (X), Ndimande explained that he was on a date at the Wish restaurant on Friday, 10 February 2024, but the woman never arrived.

The Twitter post reads:

"Lindokuhle Ndimande, one of the accused in the killing of music megastar AKA and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz ” Motsoane, says he was on a date at Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on the day of the murder but the woman never arrived."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Lindani's explanation

Shortly after the murder suspect explanation was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it:

@BoyJacobs2 commented:

"He has made investigation easy."

@Constitution_94 mentioned:

"Let's see phone records of a date."

@KingLeoDa1st responded:

"Man’s got stood up by his date, next day got paid boma 100k then ended on trial hai it’s a movie."

@Nongqiza77 tweeted:

"Lol this feels like excuses your kids come up with when you caught them stealing sugar."

@Malakoaneelvis wrote:

"This chaps might as well plead guilty and confess who sent them to commit this crime,Everything related to AKA's death is coincidental to their proximity to crime scene, including payments from that taxi chap. Now this one was on date."

@GladsonSibiya said:

"Amazing how bad liars think and believe they good at it."

What you need to know about AKA's murder trial

Nota Baloyi calls out AKA's friends

In more AKA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi calling out the rapper's close friends for not supporting his family.

This after Nota revealed how Tony Forbes had been alone in court for his son's murder trial, and none of the rapper's buddies were ever present to show their support.

Source: Briefly News