The two brothers who are implicated in the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' will be extradited to South Africa

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has given the green light for the extradition of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande from Eswatini

Their brother Lindani Ndimande, who was among the five who were arrested in Mzansi, accuses the police of holding a grudge against his family

The two Ndimande brothers will soon have their day in a South African court as Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has approved their extradition to South Africa.

The Ndimande brothers, who were arrested in Eswatini in connection with AKA's murder, will be extradited to South Africa. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Eswatini murder accused to be extradited to SA

After facing slight delays, the extradition process of brothers Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande has been approved.

The two suspects were arrested in Mbabane Zone 4 at their rented hideout by the Royal Eswatini Police Service (REPS). They are two of the seven men linked to the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibs' Motsoane in Durban on 10 February.

According to Journalist @Sli_Masikane, the brothers will soon be extradited to South Africa. Read the statement below:

What you need to know about AKA and Tibz's murder case so far

On 18 March, three of the five men arrested in the AKA and Tibz murders have applied for bail at the Durban Magistrate's court.

In his affidavit, Durban businessman Lindani Ndimande accuses the National Intervention Unit (NIU) of holding a grudge against his family.

He even stated that his brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi, fled to Eswatini because they feared for their lives.

Ndimande accuses the state of forcing him to confess to the murders and is now challenging them to prove his involvement.

Mzansi weighs in

Following their extradition being approved, South Africans are on the fence in terms of justice being served.

@Tonight_ebsuku:

"We are not talking about hearsay here. Judge Ratha was brought on this case to simply find the innocent guilty for promotion regardless of evidence this time and not worried what the public thinks about this act of his."

@Sbokloza:

"These young men look very young to be involved in this mess."

@lubabalosidiya:

"This case is moving swiftly. Celebrities are lucky."

@MereohleMD:

"Let's hope this one will be more successful than the previous ones of the Gupta brothers and the Bushiris."

Two suspects yet to apply for bail, mastermind paid R800K

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi and Siyanda Myeza did not apply for bail at the same time as the other three accused.

It is alleged that Businessman Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni received R800,000 in his FNB account on the day of the rapper's death, making him the alleged mastermind.

