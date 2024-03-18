The bail hearing for the five men accused of murdering Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes took place at the Durban Magistrate's Court

One of the suspects, a taxi boss, is challenging the state to prove his involvement in the murder of the rapper and Tebello ’Tibz’ Motsoane

Lindani Ndimande accuses the police of forcing him to confess to the murders during interrogation

The bail hearing of the five men implicated in the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello ’Tibz’ Motsoane resumed on Monday, 18 March.

During the bail hearing one of the men accused of murdering AKA asked the state to provide proof that he murdered AKA. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Taxi owner denies involvement in AKA's assassination

Five men accused of orchestrating and murdering Fela In Versace rapper appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court.

According to EWN, Lindani Ndimande, a 35-year-old taxi boss and bodyguard, wants the state to prove his involvement in the murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Lindani Ndimande, in his affidavit, accused the police of forcing him to confess to the murders during an intense interrogation.

"I challenge the State for a motive as to why I would have wanted to kill the deceased. In conclusion, I request this court to grant me bail as it deems fit."

Ndimande claims police have a vendetta against family

The news publication further states that Lindani claimed the top police officials have a vendetta against his family and his two brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, who were arrested in Eswatini.

He alleged that they had to flee to the country for their own safety reasons. He stated that the National Intervention Unit (NIU) is his family's enemy after allegedly losing family members in shootings.

Three of 5 murder accused apply for bail

In more news related to the AKA murder from Briefly News, only three of the five men implicated in AKA's murder have applied for bail.

They are Lindani Ndimande, Lindokuhle Ndimande and Durban businessman Mziwethemba Gwabeni, The other two, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Siyanda Myeza, are yet to apply for bail.

The other two murder accused, Siyabonga, and Malusi Ndimande who were arrested in Eswatini, are facing a new delay in their extradition case as it has been postponed to 20 March 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News