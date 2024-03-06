Five men accused of murdering award-winning rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on 6 March 2024

The accused, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindelani Ndimade, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande are facing several charges

The case was postponed to March 14, 2024, for bail verification, with the accused expected to apply for bail at a later date

AKA and Tibz's murder suspects have appeared in the Durban court again. Image: @akaworldwide and @tebello.motsoane

Source: Instagram

According to The South African, the charges include two counts of murder for Forbes and Motsoane's deaths, five counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

When were AKA and Tibz murdered?

The award-winning rapper was shot and killed outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on 10 February 2023. Tibz was also shot and killed during the incident, although investigators believe that he was not the target.

AKA and Tibz murder case postponed again

Following the appearance of the five accused in court, the case was postponed to 14 March 2024. eNCA reported that the accused were in court for bail verification and will be back again to apply for bail in a few days.

A look at AKA’s suspected killers' Eswatini hideout

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the two men accused of being linked to the killing of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes lived at a house in Zone 4, Mbabane, before they were captured by the Royal Eswatini Police Service (REPS).

News Room Afrika shared footage of the house the two murder accused hid in. The names of the men who hail from Durban were revealed to the media, and they are brothers.

Source: Briefly News