The two men accused of being linked to the killing of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes lived at a house in Zone 4, Mbabane, before they were captured by the Royal Eswatini Police Service (REPS).

The men lived in another house before moving to the one in Zone 4 eSwatini. Image: @akaworldwide

eSwatini hideout surfaces

News Room Afrika shared footage of the house the two murder accused hid in. The names of the men who hail from Durban were revealed to the media, and they are apparently brothers.

They are Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande, nicknamed Nxele, and Malusi Dave Ndimande, who goes by the street name Mjay.

In the video shared on their YouTube page, News Room Afrika gave people a tour of the unfurnished grey house.

They hosted many parties- says neighbours

It is reported that it was not the suspected killer's first location, as they moved to Zone 4, eSwatini in November 2023, months after the murder.

The house apparently hosted people for parties, and one of the neighbours who spoke to the reporter, saw that the men were not from around there.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the house

Many people were heartbroken by the news, and some even wondered if they played AKA's music in the house during their parties.

@Prince-qr1te said:

"The stories of braaied meat, alcohol and women are very consistent with the lifestyle of many Nkabi's/KZN hitmen."

@PaulosZuma-iv9de argued:

"SAPS has a way of distracting us with " big arrests" that usually turn out to be nothing more than a lot of nothing. The question is who were they hired by because i sense another Senzo Meyiwa trial drama."

@blessed3236 added:

"What profiteth a man to gain the whole world but loose his soul.There is no peace for the wicked.So sad. Jesus Christ saves."

@ryantshamala8601 cried:

"May this lead into a clarity so that the family can get the clue."

@Degrazy argued:

"You will find that they played AKA's music during those house parties."

