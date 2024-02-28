Reports have emerged that the KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a seventh suspect in Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes murder

The police recently stated that AKA was the target in the hit and his friend Tebello' Tibz" Motsoane was a coincidence

Netizens are applauding law enforcement's swift response as they get closer to solving the murder case

The seventh suspect in the murder of rap icon Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane has reportedly been arrested.

KwaZulu-Natal have allegedly arrested the 7th person involved in AKA and Tibz's murders.

Source: Instagram

The 7th suspected killer has been arrested.

eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah has reported that the KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a seventh suspect in the murder case of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. The suspect was believed to have escaped, and the police were searching for him all week.

Taking to X, Dasen stated:

"BREAKING NEWS | KZN police have located and arrested the seventh suspect in the AKA and Tibz murder case. Trusted sources have told me this was the person police were searching for this week. He had escaped before arrest."

The South African Police Services (SAPS) recently stated during a press conference that AKA was the target in the hit and his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane was a coincidence.

What you need to know about the murder case so far

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that AKA's suspected killers have been arrested in Swaziland.

Court papers leaked by an eSwatini news publication called Times Of Eswatini state that the killers were allegedly paid R800K for the murder.

In a press conference, the police minister, Bheki Cele, stated that the mastermind is in custody along with five other suspects and that four getaway cars were used in the execution of the hit.

Mzansi weighs in on the recent arrest

Commenting under a post by Briefly News, netizens applauded the law enforcement's swift response as they get closer to solving the murder case.

Others expressed heartache as the rapper might finally get justice.

@J4journals:

"I'm smelling an 8th suspect."

@NtateWilliams:

"Good job."

@Llekamania_:

"Brilliant. Homie thought he could get away."

@TmPhuthu:

"Bheki Cele must give Commissioner Mkhwanazi a break. It's his time to shine. Well done to all involved."

eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda commends KZN police in AKA murder case

In a previous report from Briefly News, the eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, commended the KwaZulu-Natal police for arresting the suspects in AKA's murder.

This after it was revealed that six suspects had been apprehended within a year since the rapper's killing.

