The South African Police service has confirmed reports that AKA’s suspected killers have been arrested

The suspects were arrested over a course of a few months with the last 2 caught hiding out in a house in Eswatini

According to Minister of Police Bheki Cele, the suspects will be appearing in court later this week

AKA's alleged killers have reportedly been arrested in Eswatini, just over a year since his murder. This new information was confirmed by Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola in an urgent briefing held in Durban on Tuesday evening.

The rapper was gunned down in Durban on 10 February 2023, and his assailants have allegedly been found while hiding out in the neighbouring Eswatini.

AKA alleged killers have reportedly been arrested in Eswatini. Image: @akaworldwide/Instagram

Source: Twitter

According to Minister Cele, six people have been arrested for the murders of AKA and Tibz. There was a co-ordinator, two shooters, two spotters and the organiser of firearms and vehicles. According to law enforcement, the spotter followed AKA from the airport when he landed in Durban on that fateful day.

KZN police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said that multiple vehicles were used in the hit on AKA. Four vehicles, a firearm and cartridges have been recovered. The last two vehicles were hired. Some of the suspects were found hiding out in a house in Eswatini. The oldest suspect is 36 years old.

According to Mkhwanzi, the first arrest was made on 22 April, the second on 24 October and the third arrest on 14 December. He added that the 2 shooters that were arrested in Eswatini on Saturday were arrested for other cases including the murder of AKA. He clarified that they, as the police, had initially disputed the reports of the suspects being caught after the news was first reported by Eswatini Times. Mkhwanazi explained that they had to deny the arrests because they did not want to tip off the suspects that were still on the run. At the time of the briefing, one suspect was still at large.

The suspects are due to appear in court on Thursday.

Eswatini publication doubles down, proven correct

Despite the initial conflicting reports from the SAPS, Eswatini Times stood firm in their report that suspects related to the AKA case have been arrested. Freelance journalist Sihle Mavuso confirmed that the publication was standing by its story.

In addition, the publication reported that the suspects were paid R800 000 to pull off the hit. However, SAPS have said that they were not at liberty to divulge the amount.

Addressing the publication and their leaking of crucial documents related to the investigation, General Mkhwanazi expressed disappointment. He said that he wanted everything to be kept under wraps until the arrests were complete.

South Africans react to the arrests of AKA alleged killers

The latest announcement by the police is a welcome development after over a year since the rapper and his friend Tibz were shot and killed. Many South Africans received the news with relief; however others could not help but feel sceptical.

@IamLadyeeElle said:

"I really hope they got the right people."

@Vincoco484 said:

"Hopefully they have a water tight case and are able to deliver a strong conviction."

@Mandla_main_man said:

"They will be released on bail on Friday mxm conviction rate always poor."

@tabobester said:

"Look at the timing, just two months before elections."

Tony Forbes reflects on AKA's death 1 year later

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Tony Forbes is struggling with grief a year after his son's AKA's death and he shared his feelings on Instagram. Forbes shared his ongoing difficulty coping, noting his ritual of seeking signs of AKA's presence. Social media users empathised with AKA's father, offering messages of support and love to him and his family.

Source: Briefly News