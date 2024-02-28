The Minister of Police South Africa, Bheki Cele, announced that six people have been arrested in connection with the late rapper AKA's murder

The Lemonade hitmaker was brutally murdered outside a Durban restaurant alongside his best friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane in 2023

Many fans flooded social media with their response to the news of the arrests that were made

Six people have been arrested in connection with AKA's murder. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA's murder investigations have unearthed new developments to the case as Minister Bheki Cele made an announcement recently about the suspects.

Six people were arrested

Social media has been buzzing recently after the Minister of Police South Africa Bheki Cele made a public announcement about the six people who were arrested in connection with the murder of the late slain rapper AKA.

Kiernan Forbes was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in Durban on their way to a club where the late rapper was celebrating his birthday alongside his best friend and chef Tebello Tibz Motsoane on 10 February 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a clip of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi announcing that the investigation revealed that Forbes was the main target and captioned it:

"General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says investigations have revealed that AKA was the main target. 'The main target was Kiernan AKA Forbes, he's the one that was followed from the airport, he was followed to the hotel, he's the one that was spotted inside the restaurant and the plan was not to shoot him the manner they did they were going to shoot him in the vehicle.'”

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on the announcement

Many netizens shared their opinions regarding the announcement of the arrest on social media:

Vivian Mokome wrote:

"We hope justice is served."

Thulani Tshabalala said:

"Another Senzo Meyiwa case."

@Sandiso__N tweeted:

"The question is who hired those hitmen...? who ever hired them is extremely powerful! and AKA once dated someone's daughter and her father is powerful man in KZN."

@buhlebamashasha shared:

"I’m sure they arrested inmates. We’ll learn after elections that they mistakenly arrested wrong people."

@gistwhere responded:

"This is another lost case. They are just grandstanding."

@CalliePhakathi commented:

"Its the Senzo Meyiwa's situation all over again, they just dance around the issue & nothing ever gets solved."

@Black_Is_Queen mentioned:

"Obviously he was the target, now we wanna know who is behind it all."

Lynn Forbes remembers AKA with throwback video

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lynn Forbes remembered her late son, AKA, on the eve of his death anniversary. The motivational speaker shared another throwback video of her son and granddaughter, Kairo, running around with their dogs.

Nearly a year after AKA's passing, it's evident that Lynn Forbes is still finding it hard to come to terms with her son's death.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News