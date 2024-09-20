Kaizer Chiefs Confirm 2 Players Leaving for PSL Rivals on Deadline Day

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of two of their academy products on transfer deadline day

The two players left the Soweto giants for more game-time in the Premier Soccer League this season

Amakhosi fans and Netizens shared their thoughts on the Glamour Boys' decision to let the two players leave on social media

Kaizer Chiefs stars Sabelo Radebe and Donay Jansen left the Soweto giants on transfer deadline day to join Premier Soccer League rivals.

The two academy products will play club football at their new teams for the 2024-25 Betway Premiership campaign.

The Glamour Boys have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market this summer, leading to the Radebe and Jansen loan moves.

Radebe and Jansens leave Kaizer Chiefs

According to iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs confirmed that Radebe had joined Richards Bay FC on a season-long loan with the aim of getting enough playing time.

Jansen, who recently signed a new contract with the Soweto giants, has moved to SuperSport United on loan for the rest of this season.

The Soweto-based club released an official statement on their social media pages to confirm the departures of both players to PSL rivals.

"Kaizer Chiefs would like to announce that talented players Sabelo Radebe and Donay Jansen will be going on loan for the upcoming season," the club stated.

"Radebe will join Richards Bay FC in KwaZulu-Natal, while Jansen will suit up for the Tshwane-based SuperSport United, both in search of valuable game time and development opportunities."

Reactions as Radebe and Jansens leave Kaizer Chiefs

AkanimiltonM said:

"Good luck to the boys."

I_Know_Ball4K wrote:

"Another products of KC development to grace the PSL stage.. We have the best Development structure in Africa..All the best to the Duo.. where is Sifama btw??"

Ntsika_17 commented:

"Hopefully u put a clause yokuthi thy cant play against us... phela these boys do funny things against us."

RALETMaN responded:

"Great stuff we wish them nothing but the Best🖤✌🏻hopefully they'll get more game time and experience and come back much more stronger and mature😁✌🏻"

Gowjas reacted:

"I hope there is a guaranteed game time clause in that loan agreement deal. We can't be going the same route we took with Sifama, Rorwana, Thibedi and others."

NgomaneHopewell shared:

"Great move, had Radebe got this opportunity 2 seasons ago, he'd be on top of his game now. But it's never too late, age is still on his side."

mduduzzee_dube said:

"I support the move, & new strategy! Players like Trompies were loaned out, & it helped them a great deal - they came back better players! Its not a downgrade - its the club showing confidence in your potential!"

