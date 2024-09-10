Motaung Jr Comments on PSL Clubs Inflating Prices of Players for Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Motaung Jr has reacted on some clubs in the Premier Soccer League increasing their transfer fees for players

Kaizer Motaung Jr has commented on the possibility of Premier Soccer League clubs inflating prices when Kaizer Chiefs are interested in signing their players.

The Glamour Boys have been one of the most active South African clubs in the transfer market this summer, with the arrival of Nasreddine Nabi being one reason behind it.

The Soweto-based club signed seven new players this summer, but missed out on a couple despite submitting their valuations.

Motaung Jr on PSL clubs inflating prices

In an interview with Thabiso Mosia on Radio2000, as per iDiskiTimes, Motaung Jr believes some clubs in the PSL inflate transfer fees when it involves Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi is currently having an issue with agreeing terms with Cape Town Spurs for Asanele Velebayi. The Soweto Giants man claim the player's transfer is valued higher because it involves their club.

"To be fair, it is the case," the Kaizer Chiefs sporting director said.

"There are certain instances where it's market-related, and we've dealt very well with some clubs who've been very realistic.

"At the end of the day, it's give and take. Everyone has to place a value on what they think a product is worth if I can put it that. It's just business, I guess.

"It's for us, navigating the best way we can, forming good relationships – we also want to have good relationships with all the PSL teams, not just pay for things."

Netizens react to Motaung Jr's comments

Siphe_Sihle said:

"Lol why do they claim to be a "big FC" if they only make a budget provision of R7m to sign new players every season? You should have told him to move with times, clubs are within their rights to ask for what they think their players are worth."

UTD_Carterx wrote:

"Exactly what it feels like. The same thing I think happens for clubs overseas such as United. They’re taxing because of the name and status."

Nelson_Simon19 commented:

"I think Kaizer Chiefs should go to the market for the player they want and need for the team. They must pay for what is being asked for such payer! Telling supporters that clubs are not eager to sell players to Chiefs is not acceptable at all."

James682286761 shared:

"Indeed clubs must make profits for discovering players. All the professional teams must have vigorous scouting teams that can identify a hidden gem from kzn? EC? WC?MP?NC? NW? even in Lesotho or Zambezi River. Not having a clear strategy can be the detriment of a team."

siyandda responded:

"They clearly do not understand simple economics at that club. Everyone is charged according to how much they can afford. They are charged fair value at their level of economic affordability. Kaiser Chiefs inflation is real, and is fair."

MxolisiMjt reacted:

"that's wat their fans also say to console themselves. They don't wanba face the reality which is "chiefs cant negotiate" they come with this mentality of "players wants to play for their club. If so then why they don't get players abroad or they're also over quoted??"

Nabi wants fans to be ‘realistic’

Briefly News previously reported that Nabi called for Kaizer Chiefs fans to be ‘realistic’ ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

The Tunisian tactician said his primary goal is to build a strong squad and that fans should not expect instant silverware from the club that finished tenth in the PSL in the last campaign.

