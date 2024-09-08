Kaizer Chiefs have opened up on how they missed out on signing a South African international this summer

The Glamour Boys and some other top clubs in the PSL were interested in signing the Bafana Bafana star in this transfer window

The 25-year-old eventually left the South African league for a move abroad, joining a North African side for undisclosed fee

Kaizer Chiefs have explained how they missed out on signing Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana this summer despite making a better offer than his current club.

The South African international was a summer target for the Soweto giants after his stellar performance for Sekhukhune United last campaign in the Premier Soccer League.

The 25-year-old ended up joining North African giants Esperance of Tunisia this summer, snubbing interest from the Glamour Boys and other South African top clubs.

Kaizer Chiefs explain how they missed out on the signing of South African forward Elias Mokwana from Sekhukhune United this summer. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Source: Twitter

Chiefs explain how they missed out on Mokwana

In an interview with Thabiso Mosia, as per iDiskiTimes, Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. opens up on how they missed out on Mokwana's signing despite getting a chance to speak to the player over personal terms.

Motaung Jr. admitted that they met Sekhukhune United's valuation of the South African international, but they failed to reach an agreement with their PSL rivals.

"He was true [Chiefs approaching Mokwana]," the Kaizer Chiefs sporting director confirmed.

"We submitted an offer and extensively negotiated with Mr Simon Malatji from Sekhukhune United. I met him numerous times. We submitted our written offer.

"We were even granted permission to speak to the player for personal terms, and the player even agreed to personal terms."

He went further to confirm that Kaizer Chiefs offered more money than ES Tunis for the services of the Bafana Bafana forward.

"I wouldn't want to get into the details of the offer of Esperance that they were given, but we know what we put on the table, and what we put on the table exceeded the offer that Esperance had made at the time, so I believe we acted in good faith," he added.

