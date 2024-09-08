Sundowns Striker, 3 PSL Stars Who Kaizer Chiefs Failed to Sign This Summer

Kaizer Chiefs are one of the biggest teams in the Premier Soccer League but their reputation was put to test in this summer transfer window

The Glamour Boys missed out on a number of PSL stars this summer despite signing five players from their league rivals

Briefly News outlines some of the star players from the South African league Amakhosi failed to sign this summer

Kaizer Chiefs have missed out on signing some big players in the Premier Soccer League in this transfer window despite being one of the most active teams this summer.

Nasreddine Nabi's side have signed seven players this summer, five of them from PSL rivals. Their biggest signing was the arrival of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino on a free transfer.

Briefly News looks at top PSL players the Glamour Boys failed to sign this summer ahead of the 2024-25 Betway Premiership season.

PSL stars who Kaizer Chiefs failed to sign

1. Iqraam Rayners

Rayners was one of the best strikers in the PSL last season while with Stellenbosch and was linked with different top sides this summer, including clubs abroad.

The South African international found the back of the net 17 times in all competitions for the Maroons. Still, the Glamour Boys could not poach the striker's signature who ended up joining their PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi are still in the transfer market, seeking a new striker after missing out on the Bafana Bafana star this summer.

2. Elias Mokwana

Mokwana is another player on the list that Kaizer Chiefs missed out on his signing this summer despite the Soweto giants being the favourites to land him from Sekhukhune United.

The Bafana Bafana star decided to move abroad and join Tunisian side Esperance rather than stay in the South African league, with Amakhosi reportedly meeting his valuation.

Esperance's qualification for the CAF Champions League and Kaizer Chiefs missing out might be why the forward decided to snub Nabi's side.

3. Khanyisa Mayo

Mayo also took the same part as Mokwana by moving to North Africa this summer. The South African forward was tipped to join Chiefs from Cape Town City but opted to move to CR Belouizdad in Algeria.

The PSL giants' sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr., confirmed that the club narrowly missed out on Mayo's signing despite meeting City's asking price of R20 million for the player.

4. Oswin Appollis

Kaizer Chiefs are now in the same situation they found themselves with Mokwana and Mayo, as Appollis' signing is becoming difficult for the Soweto-based side.

The 22-year-old is also linked with a move to North Africa as Algerian heavyweights MC Algers are heavily linked with the South African forward.

Chiefs set to submit new bid for South African star

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs have decided to submit an improved offer for a South African international this summer.

The PSL giants had their first offer for the Bafana Bafana star reportedly rejected by Cape Town Spurs.

