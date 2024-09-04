Kaizer Chiefs are among the teams to look out for in the 2024-25 Betway Premier Soccer League season

The Glamour Boys have been busy in the transfer market as they've signed seven players thus far this summer

Briefly News highlights some positions Nasreddine Nabi needs to add more quality to before the transfer window closes

Kaizer Chiefs have been active in the transfer market this summer, adding many quality players to their squad ahead of the new season in the Premier Soccer League.

The Soweto giants have signed seven players this summer. Rushwin Dortley, Fiacre Ntwari, Gaston Sirino, Bongani Sam, Inacio Miguel, Njabulo Blom, and Bradley Cross joined Amakhosi.

Despite these additions, Briefly News outlines the positions Nasreddine Nabi still needs to bolster before the summer transfer window closes in South Africa.

Postions at Kaizer Chiefs Nasreddine Nabi needs to strengthen before the summer transfer window closes in South Africa. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Positions Nabi needs to strengthen

1. Forward

Nabi signed only one forward this summer: Sirino, who joined on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Uruguayan has PSL experience, but more than his addition will be needed in that position if they want to compete for the title this season.

Kaizer Chiefs need two new wingers and a centre forward (a position Nabi has been looking to sign an experienced player for).

Amakhosi struggled to get goals last season in the PSL and also in their pre-season friendly games.

It will be a big issue heading into another season without a new striker who can provide a solution in that aspect.

2. Attacking midfield

The Glamour Boys need another attacking midfielder to complement Mduduzi Mdantsane's absence and a player who can offer more than the young Mfundo Vilakazi.

A player like Jayden Adams joining Amakhosi's midfield department will boost Nabi's confidence ahead of the new season.

3. Right fullback

This is another position that needs healthy competition, like the left-back department, which has players like Cross, Sam, Edmilson Dove and Dortley all stacked up.

A worthy competition for Dillan Solomons in that position will come in handy for the Soweto-based side.

Kaizer Chiefs set to submit new bid for Bafana star

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have decided to submit an improved bid for a South African international.

The Glamour Boys had their first bid for the player reportedly rejected by Cape Town Spurs.

