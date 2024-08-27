Kaizer Chiefs: Nabi’s Side Set to Submit New Bid for Bafana Bafana Star
- Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly desperate to sign a South African international before the summer transfer window closes
- The Premier Soccer League giants' first bid for the Bafana Bafana winger was rejected by his club side
- Reports confirmed that the Soweto-based side are ready to submit an improved bid for the South African winger this summer
Kaizer Chiefs are not giving up on one of their transfer targets this summer despite being told the player is not for sale by his club.
Nasreddine Nabi's side is seeking to sign a new winger before the new season kicks off and has identified a South African international as a perfect fit for the position.
The club is close to missing out on Oswin Appollis's signing, who is set for a move to a North African side, but they are hoping to make amends by signing another Bafana Bafana star who plays the same position.
Kaizer Chiefs submit fresh bid for Velebayi
According to a report by The South African, Kaizer Chiefs have decided to submit an improved bid for South African international Asenele Velebayi.
The Glamour Boys had their first bid for the player rejected by Cape Town Spurs as they only wanted the price tag they placed on him.
A source, according to the Citizens, claimed the relationship between both clubs is still good despite Velebayi's mother getting involved in the deal.
"Asenele is young, so it makes sense that Spurs are trying to get more money from his proposed transfer," the source said.
"The player is also interested in joining Chiefs, but for now, he has to focus on his current club as Chiefs prepare to return to Spurs with an improved offer."
Amakhosi already signed Rushwin Dortley from the Urban Warriors and could add Velebayi if they reach an agreement with the Cape Town side.
Mayele opens up about joining Kaizer Chiefs
Briefly News reported earlier reported that Yasmin Mudele, the agent of Congolese striker Fiston Mayele, said it is unlikely that his client will join Kaizer Chiefs.
Despite respecting new Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, Mudele said the striker is happy to stay at Egyptian side Pyramids FC.
