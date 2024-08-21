Fiston Mayele's agent Yasmin Mudele says a move to Kaizer Chiefs is impossible, and the player is happy at Egyptian side Pyramids FC

The 30-year-old Congolese striker has been linked with a move to Amakhosi, who was previously quoted R14 million for his services

Local football fans voiced their frustrations over social media, saying Chiefs should focus on other goalscoring targets

Agent Yasmin Mudele said despite repeated links with a move to PSL side Kaizer Chiefs, Congolese striker Fiston Mayele will stay at Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

The 30-year-old striker previously played for new Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi at Young Africans, scoring 54 goals in two seasons.

Striker Fiston Mayele is set to stay at Pyramids FC despite interest from Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs have been linked with the player in recent weeks, and reports suggest that they are ready to pay R14 million for the DR Congo international striker.

Fiston Mayele will not move to Kaizer Chiefs

Mayele's agent speaks about his players future in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mudele said Mayele is happy at Pyramids, while Chiefs has announced the arrival of Angolan defender Inacio Miguel.

Mudele said:

"We've received several calls, and we have Nabi there, who's our favourite coach. However, the situation is that the player has a contract, and Pyramids is not willing to release him. As much as Mayele would love to play for Nabi, Nabi is one of our favourite coaches; we love him. He's a nice person [but it's impossible]. They worked really well together. But the reality is that he's under contract."

Local fans voice their frustrations

Amakhosi fans said on social media that they had been frustrated with pursuing Mayele and that the club should consider other options.

Gordon Gordon says Chiefs have themselves to blame:

"Chiefs were supposed to have signed Nabi and Mayele a while back from Yanga FC, but knowing their fans, they will defend their management for signing Ntseki and Gonzalez, then blame Sundowns."

Sinekhaya Silekwa Sneh says Chiefs must move on:

"Then that's fine; they must move on. There are many top strikers in the world."

Endo is frustrated:

"This world is against Chiefs."

Josy Digger says Chiefs are failing:

"Yoooh it's tough outside. So our beloved team is getting rejected all over the place."

Matome Rangoanasha said there are other options:

"There are a lot of quality strikers we saw during Afcon 2023. Why focus on him for so long? They should find another striker."

Kaizer Chiefs could lose a star striker

As Briefly News reported, Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs could lose striker Ashely du Preez after he attracted interest from Portugal.

Portuguese side Vitoria SC has reportedly shown an interest in the 27-year-old former Stellenbosch FC player.

