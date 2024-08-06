Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs are looking to sign DR Congo striker Fiston Mayele from Egyptian side Pyramids FC

Reports suggest the 30-year-old will cost R14 million as Chiefs continue their search for a new striker ahead of next season

Local football fans pleaded on social media for Chiefs to sign the Congolese striker from the Egyptian side

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

DR Congo striker Fiston Mayele has emerged as a R14 million target for Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs ahead of next season.

The 30-year-old forward plays for Egyptian side Pyramids FC but has attracted interest from Chiefs after scoring 14 goals last season.

Kaizer Chiefs has shown an interest in Congolese striker Fiston Mayele. Image: mayelefiston.

Source: Instagram

Chiefs have strengthened their squad in the current transfer market after acquiring former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino.

Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Pyramids FC striker

Chiefs want Mayele, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs are keen to add a new striker to their squad after missing out on former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo.

The source said:

"They are looking to keep their financials in check and want to avoid signing a high-earning player while having a balanced squad. So, they are looking at every angle and determining whether the deal makes business and football-wise sense."

Fans want Mayele

Local Amakhosi fans begged on social media for the club to sign Mayele as they admired the man who has represented his country 18 times.

Bilal Tony Phala wants Mayele:

"I pray daily that Kaizer Chiefs football club can sign Fiston Mayele."

Ruphas Makhubela backed the move:

"Good signing."

Casper Suntele Nkosinathi does not believe:

"Lies."

Bafana Freddy made a plea:

"Please, Chiefs, we need this man."

Max Phaka says Chiefs must improve other areas:

"What about the back line? This back line is not good."

Kaizer Chiefs legend backs Amakhosi to sign Cape Town Spurs star

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has backed Amakhosi's pursuit of Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi.

Khumalo showed his admiration for the 21-year-old winger after Chiefs recently signed his former Spurs teammate Rushwin Dortley.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News