Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns missed out on Khanyisa Mayo's signing as the Bafana Bafana star joined North African giants.

The Cape Town City forward was linked with the two Premier Soccer League giants this summer, but I've opted to move abroad.

The South African international has been one of Cape Town City's best players since arriving from Richards Bay three seasons ago.

Khanyisa Mayo runs with the ball during the Premier Soccer League(PSL) game between Cape Town City and Royal AM in Cape Town Stadium. Photo: Rodger Bosch.

Source: Getty Images

Mayo joins Algerian giants

According to iDiskiTimes, Mayo has completed his move to Algerian giants CR Belouizdad amid links with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns this summer.

The Bafana Bafana forward joined the Algerian heavyweights from Cape Town City, and he's the second South African player to leave the PSL for North Africa.

CR Belouizdad confirmed on their social media pages that the former City star signed a three-year contract with them.

The 25-year-old forward had an amazing 2023/24 season, scoring 11 goals and registering two assists in 31 appearances.

Reactions as Mayo joins CR Belouizdad

6God_Oklama said:

"Wow South African talent is really wanted in North Africa."

StunnerDaRapper believes Mayo will be back to the PSL:

"They all come back here like fat zungu and dolly, there’s no future in North Africa."

BenMenziwa wrote:

"I would like to know are the South African clubs getting smaller than North Africans or their economy is now stronger than us cause I don't see them coming to play here."

Yandisa87376189 commented:

"These are good news even for the nature boy. His bafana selection will be very interesting going forward as more and more Bafana players are starting to go up north."

phenyo_pt reacted:

"I wanted this boy at Pirates 😭😭😭💔 is he atleast gonna play champions league football?"

sandile_khubisa shared:

"Yoh and I thought reports that he was in Turkey were true. Am happy though, he's gonna play CAFCL football."

McLarDee720s said:

"Kaizer chiefs should have signed him, but ke they always slow when they have to sign top players these days."

Cape Town City sign Angolan playmaker

Briefly News previously reported that Cape Town City has announced the signing of Angolan playmaker Carlinhos.

The Angolan star joins the PSL side, which has been busy in the transfer window after adding several new stars to its squad.

