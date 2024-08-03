Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino ahead of upcoming season

The Uruguayan playmaker is the Glamour Boys' fourth signing in the transfer window

The Soweto giants have also explained the reason behind their decision to sign the 33-year-old this summer

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino on a free transfer this summer.

The Uruguayan playmaker will join his second club in the Premier Soccer League after moving to South Africa from South America in 2018.

The 33-year-old spent six seasons with the Brazilians, winning multiple titles, including six Premier Soccer League trophies.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino on a free transfer. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs explains why Sirino was signed

According to iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior has explained why Amakhosi went all out to sign Sirino for free this summer.

"We have decided to add some experience to our team by bringing in Sirino," Motaung Jr. said.

"We know his quality, and we believe he will help us this coming season. I'm looking forward to him sharing his experience with our younger players."

Motaung Junior narrated the ability Sirino will add to Nasreddine Nabi's this season.

"Gaston's ability to unlock a tight defence with his guile and craft will add an extra dimension to the team's creativity, and his attributes fit our idea of how we want to play."

Netizens react to Sirino's addition to Chiefs' squad

BlaqueTsp22 said:

"I really hope Mmodi shows up this season. Him the left, Sirino central and shabala on the right."

Linzito85 wrote:

"Sirino is a gr8 player but him alone won't help us, you need to get him players that will work with him."

mlandi_s reacted:

"Bold statement as if it was planned. We all know it's a default signing motivated by his free availability on the markets. A serious team cannot build a project with a 2year vision."

TManghana commented:

"Good signing which can turn to be a waste if they don’t get players with leadership qualities. Thats what they currently lack."

Thuso4u responded:

"I like the honesty of the SD. We know his quality. SD was supposed to say at one of the biggest teams in in Africa.."

Motaung Jr gives update on Chiefs' transfer plans

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Motaung Jr. gave a new update on transfer plans at Kaizer Chiefs after Nasreddine Nabi's arrival this summer.

Amakhosi are one of the busiest sides in the transfer market, having already signed three players: Rushwin Dortley, Bongani Sam, and Fiacre Ntwari during this window.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News