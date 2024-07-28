Kaizer Motaung Jr. has shared a new update on Chiefs' transfer plans this summer under their new coach, Nasreddine Nabi

The Soweto-based club have signed three players so far this summer, with more expected to join before the new season kicks off

The Amakhosi Sporting Director also confirmed that the club have identified the kind of player they need for their squad

Kaizer Motaung Jr. has given a new update on transfer plans at Kaizer Chiefs after Nasreddine Nabi's arrival this summer.

The Soweto Giants announced Nabi as their new coach last month, and they've been working effectively to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season in the Premier Soccer League and other Cup competitions.

Amakhosi are one of the busiest sides in the transfer market, having already signed three players: Rushwin Dortley, Bongani Sam, and Fiacre Ntwari during this window.

Kaizer Motaung Junior has given a new update on Chiefs transfer plan this summer after the arrival of Nasreddine Nabi as the club's new coach.

Motaung Jr gives update on Kaizer Chiefs transfer plan

According to iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs are not yet done in the transfer market despite adding three players to their squad.

Motaung Jr confirmed that the club is still working on bringing in more experienced players this summer.

"We're not done in the transfer market because there are some glaring positions in the squad that we need to reinforce," he said.

"We have a young squad at this moment, and it needs a bit of experience and a bit of quality, so we're very mindful of the demands placed on next season."

The Glamour Boys' Sporting Director also confirmed that they now understand the type of players the club needs and are working tirelessly to acquire them before the transfer window closes.

"So, to answer the question, we're working tirelessly day and night behind the scenes to make sure we reinforce – we've gotten a bit of a clear roadmap of what kind of player we need in which positions, so we're working towards that," he added.

Kaizer Chiefs are still linked with a couple of players this summer and are expected to add more signings to Nabi's squad before the summer transfer ends.

Chiefs miss out on Europe-based Bafana star

In a related publication, Briefly News reported on Kaizer Chiefs' interest in signing European-based South African midfielder Thibang Phete this summer suffering a huge blow.

The Bafana Bafana star has been playing club football abroad since leaving the South African league in 2014 for Portugal.

