Kaizer Chiefs are one of the teams to look out for in the Premier Soccer League with the appointment of Nasreddine Nabi

One of the Glamour Boys transfer target has unveiled what the club should expect from the Tunisian tactician

The former Young African manager is tasked with returning the Soweto Giants back to the top

Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Tumisang Orebonye has disclosed what the Premier Soccer League giants should expect from Nasreddine Nabi in the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs this summer, and reports suggest that Nabi is interested in continuing their working relationship.

The player and the Tunisian tactician worked together at AS FAR Rabat last season but lost the Botola Pro League to Raja Casablanca.

Kaizer Chiefs transfer target has explained what to expect from Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi this upcoming season. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Source: Twitter

What to expect from Nabi at Kaizer Chiefs

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Orebonye explained Nabi's style of play and his relationship with his players.

"He is the type of manager who wants the ball to start playing from the back, with quick ball movement. Basically, he just likes to have more of the ball in terms of possession because it gives you superior control of the game," he said.

On his relationship with players, the Botswana international said:

"He is a good human being. He was like a father to us all because he built a good relationship with his players. When it comes to discipline, he is so strict! In terms of time, punctuality, behaviour on and off the field."

The Kaizer Chiefs target believes the former Young African coach can turn things around at the Naturena if the players understand his style of play.

"I do believe he can turn the tables around at Chiefs once the players understand his style of play. I can proudly say yes, he can change things around," he added.

Reactions as Orebonye discloses what to expect from Nabi

Tom47096338 said:

"Circumstances are different. Does he have players who are confident and competitive enough to build from the back at Chiefs, that remains to be seen."

Sanko_malindi wrote:

"First of his tactics revealed. Come up with more."

Leupa commented:

'He won't finish the season, honeymoon doesn't last long at Kaizer Chiefs. Within 5 games he will be called a fraud. Management didn't support him in term of bringing players and that'll be his downfall."

Thulani Ndlovu reacted:

"From 3 and 4 it’s what exactly KC needed. He might not win us everything but he will definitely change the mindset of these players. Let’s get working!!"

Siphe_Sihle shared:

"That FC is cursed, he will still flop like all his predecessors!"

PhilaJMadondo said:

"Here we go again with another 1000 passes team with 3 shots at goal! We will be there nkosi yami."

