Orlando Pirates included Monnapule Saleng in their birthday post, reigniting discussions about his absence from the squad

Supporters flooded the comments, questioning why he hasn’t been playing and urging the club to either reinstate or release him

Some fans believe the post is a hint that Saleng might be returning to action soon, while others remain skeptical about his future at Pirates

Orlando Pirates' birthday message to Monnapule Saleng has reignited speculation about his future at the club.

The winger, who was a key figure in the Buccaneers' success last season, has been mysteriously absent from matchday squads for months.

Fans have been left frustrated by the lack of clarity on his situation, with rumors swirling about a possible fallout between Saleng and the club’s management.

Orlando Pirates' birthday message to Monnapule Saleng has reignited speculation about his future at the club.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Twitter

When Pirates included him in their birthday post alongside Karim Kimvuidi, supporters reacted instantly.

Some saw it as a sign that he may soon return to the pitch, while others took it as an opportunity to demand answers about his absence.

The Monnapule Saleng Saga: What Went Wrong?

Saleng was instrumental in Pirates' triumphs in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season, delivering standout performances that made him one of the team's most valuable players.

However, the 2024/25 season has been a different story. Despite being fully fit, he has been consistently left out of the squad, with no official explanation from head coach José Riveiro or the club’s management.

This prolonged absence has led to speculation that Saleng has fallen out of favor with the technical team or is unhappy at the club.

Some reports even suggest that he could be on his way out, possibly to Mamelodi Sundowns. The club’s silence on the matter has only fueled fans' frustration.

Fans React: A Birthday Wish or a Cryptic Message?

Orlando Pirates’ post sparked a wave of reactions from supporters, with many calling for transparency regarding Saleng’s situation.

Some interpreted the message as a sign that he is set to return, while others demanded that the club either reintegrate him or let him go.

Saleng was instrumental in Pirates' triumphs in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season, delivering standout performances that made him one of the team's most valuable players.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe.

Source: Facebook

Fans Demanding Clarity

Mao Junior:

Happy birthday Karim Kimvuidi and Monnapule Saleng 🥂🍾. So wish you could clearly clarify once and for all the issue of Saleng and put to rest the speculation about the situation. Up the Bucs ☠☠.

Thabo:

Happy birthday to both of them, but I wish Pirates can just release Saleng so that everyone can move on with their lives. Sell him to Sundowns or something, we always sell players to them anyway.

Lutho Golimpi:

Then pay number 14 as a proper birthday present 😑😑.

Khathutshelo:

My heart almost stopped when I saw his name thinking you're releasing him. Happy Birthday Mkhuthizi 🥳🔥.

The Black Rock:

Happy birthday to Monnapule Saleng 🧁🍰🎂. Just hang in there boy, soon you'll be out of that slavery club🙏 and you'll get a club that will appreciate and compensate you fairly 😉. After every heavy storm comes a beautiful rainbow 🌈.

Nathi:

A big statement right there on the post... Saleng will be unleashed on Sunday. Happy birthday to both players.

Andiswa:

If you’re still wishing Saleng happy birthday then I believe he's coming back 😅😭❤️.

Mbulelo:

Could this mean we’re about to see him very soon 😭😭😭.

Senzo Inno:

Hope Saleng can rebuild his relationship with the team and come back, we miss him. Happy birthday to both players!

Nokubonga Precious:

Happy Birthday to both of them 🎂🎊🥳. Please guys, bring back Monnapule Saleng, we're facing the problem of not scoring goals, please 🤲🙏.

Riveiro Focuses on Squad Depth Amid Saleng's Absence

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates head coach, Jose Riveiro, has remained cautious in his comments regarding Monnapule Saleng’s absence from the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News