Nasreddine Nabi has made his intention known after Kaizer Chiefs' victory over Stellenbosch FC in the quarter-final of the Nedbank Cup this weekend

The Tunisian tactician opened up on the only disappointment he had in the match despite securing the semi-final ticket

The Soweto giants have won all the three matches they've played against Steve Barker's side in all competition this season

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has explained why he was disappointed despite Amakhosi's 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

The Glamour Boys scored two late goals after the Stellies were close to taking the tie into extra-time.

Pule Mmodi's goal was tagged controversial as it was initially ruled out by the lineman but the centre referee disagrees with him.

Nasreddine Nabi comments on Kaizer Chiefs' win over Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi states why he was disappointed against the Stellies

In an interview after the match as per Afrik-Foot, Nabi stated the only disappointment he had in the game despite Chiefs progressing into the next round.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"There's no doubt that everyone is thrilled, and supporters across South Africa are celebrating," Nabi said after the match.

"However, we must adopt the mindset of a top-tier club. This was just one challenge, and we need to stay focused on the next one to make it all the way.

"It was disappointing to concede, but we were well aware we were up against a formidable and resilient team. Even after giving up the goal, we maintained our belief that a comeback was possible, and we were ready for extra time.

"That's why we brought in Shabalala and Vilakazi — we were preparing for extra time, looking to inject that extra energy into the game."

The Tunisian tactician also shared his thought on the team he will prefer to face in the semi-final of the competition.

“There’s no particular favouritism,” the ex-AS FAR Rabat coach mentioned during his post-match press conference.

“When a team reaches the semifinals, you must approach them with caution, as they each have their unique strengths.

“You have to take every team seriously in your preparations. Even a team like Durban City FC, who made it to the quarterfinals, has proven their strength, and they deserve our respect.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News