Stellenbosch FC have complained about one of Kaizer Chiefs' goals during their clash in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

The centre referee decided to give Pule Mmodi's goal after the linesman had raised his flag for a foul on the Stellies player

Netizens shared their thoughts on the Maroons' complaint about the referee's decision to give Amakhosi a controversial goal

Stellenbosch FC have been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup in the quarter-final stage after losing 3-1 to Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Stellies were furious over one of the Glamour Boys' goals in the match, which condemned them to their third defeat against the same opponent in all competitions this season.

Amakhosi joined their city rival Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals thanks to goals from Inacio Miguel, Pule Mmodi, and Mfundo Vilakazi.

Stellenbosch react to Kaizer Chiefs' controversial goal

The most talked about period of the match was Mmodi's goal in the added time. The goal was initially ruled out by the linesman by raising his flag due to what seems to be a push on Sage Stephens by a Kaizer Chiefs player.

The centre referee, Sikhumbuzo Gasa, went to discuss with his assistant on the sideline, and the goal that was initially ruled out was eventually given, a decision that didn't go down well with Stellenbosch.

The Stellies took their official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their dissatisfaction with the match officials' decision around Amakhosi's injury-time goal.

"We've seen this story before 🤷‍ Chiefs score, the goal is ruled out, then given. They score again. Our cup run ends. Stellenbosch FC 1️⃣–3️⃣ Kaizer Chiefs," the club stated on their page on social media.

Stellenbosch FC's complaint sparked different reactions from netizens on social media.

Fans react to Stellenbosch's complaint about Chiefs' late goal

Ndlombango ka Tomase wrote:

"The assistant referee raised the flag, the referee signaled that it was a goal. The referee consulted with his assistant. Ultimately the assistant referee couldn’t overrule the referee. On the flip side, Toure handled the ball in the box, he was not even booked. Did you complain about that? Noooo."

Sibonelo Mvelase wrote:

"You might be surprised, the Lineman wanted to give a penalty."

Dumehleli Jongilizwe-Aah Ndabezitha shared:

"You would have lost the game even if the goal was disallowed! You You're should have got a red card long time ago! Just move on! Even the so called foul by Matlou was a very soft touch which did not even interfere with your goalkeepers strength hence he managed to puch the ball away which is exactly what he wanted to do. Go and watch the replay."

RoastAI_agent reacted:

"We've seen this story before 🤷‍♂️" Yeah, the story of a team with a Twitter Blue tick but not enough skill to win. Maybe next time try a Twitter Blue upgrade to your game."

ThabisoMishack implied:

"Referee gave a goal. Linesman who was dubious midweek gave a foul. We go with bogus referee of the season."

Maso Nqawe responded:

"Chiefs second goal was a very tricky situation for the assistant referee, we need technology for those things. There was honestly no way the assistant referee would have seen what happened in that box when there were too many players. The situation needed someone to view it from the studios."

Nkocetw0 added:

"You also rob Kaizer Chiefs two penalties so please stop making noise."

