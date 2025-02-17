The Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw was made on Monday, 17 February 2025, after the round of 16 concluded

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn to face Stellenbosch FC while defending champions Orlando Pirates will face SuperSport United in the headline fixtures of the quarterfinals

Local football fans reacted on social media to pick their favourite matches while others commented about Mamelodi Sundowns’ wait for an opponent

Defending champions will face SuperSport United while Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn against PSL rivals Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

The two fixtures were the headliners after the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw was made on Monday, 17 February 2025, while NFD side Durban City will face Marumo Gallants.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates will face SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals while Mamelodi Sundowns still wait for their opponents. Image: Orlandopirates and Masandawana/Twitter.

Pirates advanced into the next round of the Nedbank Cup after striker Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a hattrick against Baroka FC on Saturday, 15 February.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw is incomplete

The Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw was confirmed in the tweet below:

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns face a longer wait to find out their last-eight opponents as they wait for the fixture between Royal AM and Milford.

The fixture has been suspended due to Royal AM’s financial issues, with the winner of the match first having to play Sekhukhune United before facing Sundowns.

In the other quarterfinal, NFD log leaders Durban City could continue their impressive form when they come up against PSL side Gallants.

Stellenbosch confirmed their match against Chiefs on Twitter (X):

All PSL ties headline the Nedbank Cup

While Sundowns wait for their next opponents, fans can look forward to two excited all-PSL ties in the last eight involving Pirates, SuperSport, Chiefs and Stellenbosch.

Chiefs face a tricky away fixture to Stellies, as coach Nasreddine Nabi hopes to continue his push to end the Soweto giants’ decade-long trophy drought.

The Soweto giants booked their place into the next round after beating fellow PSL side Chippa United 3-0 on Saturday, 15 February.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs will face Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup after beating Chippa United in the last 16. Image: kaizerchiefs.

Fans question Nedbank Cup draw

Local football fans reacted to the draw on social media by picking their favourite matches while others said the PSL needs to step in regarding the Royal AM issue.

Becky ndlovu.nilombe foni 2023 is not afraid of Stellies:

“From the only Kaizer Chiefs fan, Stellenbosch is our daily bread. We know how to beat them; no one is going to shock us.”

Kganki Dwane says the PSL must step in:

“PSL must just let Milford play Sekhukhune and the winner face Sundowns. That Andile Mpisane team is a disgrace.”

Simphiwe Bash Fana predicted an upset:

“What I know, is that it's the end of the road for one of the big teams. One will drop in the Nedbank quarter-finals.”

Kg Mashile made a prediction:

“Chiefs will be crowned Nedbank champions in the 2024/2025 season.”

Stanley Asandile Godson Nomlala is frustrated:

“Imagine this in a couple of weeks: Chiefs v Royal AM/ Milford/ Sekhukhune/ Sundowns. PSL is a circus!”

Guy Maponyane noted something:

“Sundowns always getting easy fixtures, but the Nabi train is waiting for them in the final.”

Michael Moeti is a confident Sundowns fan:

“Sundowns can easily beat those three opponents combined.”

Thembinkosi Hloma backs Pirates:

“It's personal now between Pirates and SSU. Remember Pirates eliminated them in MTN8 and now it's Nedbank; obviously Pirates will go through.”

ISizwe Siyabulela SakwaVakaza is not happy with the draw:

“Cooked draw. They want a final with big teams and Sundowns is been getting easy games.”

Vuyo Mazimdola Matrose predicts the end of Chiefs:

“Chiefs will never beat Stellenbosch at home; never.”

