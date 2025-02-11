Under-fire PSL club Royal AM edges closer to PSL expulsion after the Gauteng High Court denied their appeal against their match suspension

Royal AM are bottom of the PSL log and has not played since December 2024, after club boss Shauwn Mkhize was investigated over an R12 million SARS debt

Local football fans reacted on social media to say the club should be expelled while club executives continue to progress their cooperation with SARS

The PSL’s bottom club Royal AM faced further issues after their appeal against their match suspension was denied by the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday, 11 February 2025.

Following a SARS investigation into club boss Shauwn Mkhize over an R12 million tax debt Royal AM’s league matches were suspended while players and staff failed to receive salaries.

SARS has reportedly taken control of the club while club executives said the curatorship of the case has denied them a ‘letter of comfort’ despite paying R900 000 as instructed.

Royal AM faces PSL expulsion

Royal AM promised to meet SARS' instructions on their Instagram account:

According to KickOff, Royal AM’s general manager Richard Makhoba was confident the club would be allowed to play again and the players are training despite reports of being locked out.

Makhoba said:

“We are confident that after the meeting tomorrow [Wednesday, 12 February 2025], everything will return back to normal. The curator requested a sum of R900 000 to be paid to the Royal AM account, we have complied with all the requirements of the curator. I want to ensure the fans that everything is being done to keep the players fit and in a mental space so that they can continue their work in the league this season.”

Royal AM has options

Royal AM's appeal was turned down, according to the tweet below:

Despite the club’s confidence, the Gauteng High Court said they have not received any communications from the curators for the case.

According to another report from KickOff, Naeem Dinat, a sports lawyer at Yingke SA, the club has options to return to the field.

Dinat said:

“If Royal AM can demonstrate that the curatorship is unduly harming its operations, they might consider applying for business rescue under the Companies Act of 2008. This would allow the club to restructure its finances while continuing to trade, which includes fulfilling PSL commitments.”

Fans want Royal AM to be punished

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Royal AM should be expelled as they have already lost too much time during their suspension.

Kholofelo Wa Ga Tlaka says Royal AM must be expelled:

“NEC must charge this team for bringing the league into disrepute and expel them from the PSL.”

Ditiro Seerane says Shauwn Mkhize is guilty:

“MaMkhize thought she was untouchable, she committed a grave mistake by failing to pay players.”

Motsamai Xaba is hopeful:

“They must come back in action.”

Teboho Kunatu asked a question:

“How will they catch up from so many missed games when the league is concluding in May?”

Williard Mohlaba said Royal AM will struggle:

“What's the use? They are only going to win the first game of their outstanding games because they are going to play four times a week.”

