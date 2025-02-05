Sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke took to X, urging the nation to pray for Royal AM, its president MaMkhize, players, employees, and supporters

Social media users responded with divided opinions, with some questioning what exactly they were praying for

Despite the backlash, Mama Joy continues to stand by the club, believing that the difficult period will pass

Mama Joy Chauke calls on South Africans to pray for Royal AM.

Renowned South African sports superfan, Mama Joy Chauke, has taken to social media to ask South Africans to pray for the Royal AM club, its president, Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize, its employees, and supporters as the .

In a post on X, formally Twitter, Mama Joy has expressed concern over the club's situation but believes this period shall pass.

"Let’s pray for ⁦@RAMFC_sa let’s pray our Players let’s pray for UMA ,,, Mamohize and let’s pray for Mamajoy and other Supporters and the whole people depending on ⁦@RAMFC_sa⁩ All Employees it’s a difficult time but it shall pass I believe".

Mama Joy calls for prayers for Royal AM in a post on X.

Reactions to Mama Joy's post

X users did not hold back on their responses to Mama Joy's plea. The post received mixed reactions, with some questioning what they were praying for, while others distanced themselves from the matter. Here are the reactions:

@lufuno_muk98382 questioned:

"Kanti what are we praying for??".

@ZukzFranco commented:

"Ain't coming to that prayer".

@StoneMokone said:

Accountability doesn't need prayers".

Shawn Mkhize and Royal AM make headlines

Shawn Mkhize and her football club, Royal AM, are the talk of the town since the news broke of the family's tax drama.

In January, 2024, the socialite's soccer team's matches were postponed indefinitely as the PSL sought to make sense of Royal AM's legal troubles.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is investigating MaMkhize's multi-million-rand debt.

To add insult to injury, Royal AM faces further legal issues after missing the deadline to pay former striker Samir Nurkovic the court-ordered R12 million payment balance.

It was reported that Nurkovic's package at Royal AM for the first year was R5 040 000 [July 2022 to June 2023], then R5 280 000 for the second year [July 2023 to June 2024] and R5 520 000 for the optional third year [July 2024 to June 2025].

His lawyers claim he was only paid R245 943 in November 2022, three days after filing his claim with FIFA.

Even the Democratic Alliance chimed in, calling for the Msunduzi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to scrap the R27 million sponsorship for Royal AM football club.

Earlier this week, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize allegedly also missed the second deadline to submit SARS documents relating to the massive tax debt.

MaMkhize and family bluetick South Africa

In another report, Briefly News wrote that MaMkhize and her family remained quiet amid the ongoing troubles faced by her football club, and the investigations by the South African Revenue Services into her tax matters.

As players refuse to train amid salary disputes, MaMkhize is yet to publicly address this issue.

