Shauwn Mkhize's has reportedly missed the deadline to submit documents to SARS

The socialite's financial woes keep piling up, and it appears that the walls are closing in on her

Meanwhile, the fate of her football club hangs in the balance as netizens speculate on its future

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize reportedly failed to submit her SARS documents. Images: kwa_mammkhize

Shauwn Mkhize is said to have missed the second deadline to submit papers to SARS amid her tax-related investigation.

Shauwn Mkhize allegedly goes MIA on SARS

In light of her recent drama with the tax man, it's said that Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, is failing to comply with SARS' demands.

According to a post by Twitter (X) user goolammv, the socialite missed her second deadline to retrieve and submit documents to the tax man amid her investigation.

Shauwn Mkhize reportedly missed her second deadline to submit documents to SARS. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Not only that, but the netizen alleges that FIFA has now entered the chat after the businesswoman was suspected of pocketing the R2.3M grant money from the PSL meant for her football club, Royal AM.

To make matters worse, the club has now had its matches postponed indefinitely as the PSL attempts to make sense of its legal troubles.

Here's what Mzansi said about MaMkhize's scandal

Peeps weighed in on the drama involving MaMkhize and Royal AM:

MaswaziMhlongo asked:

"Why is the PSL not forfeiting their games, instead, they are postponing? It’s almost like the PSL is trying to help save them from getting relegated, which would be a huge black eye for football administration in South Africa. FIFA should be looking at that also."

Thulas931212 said:

"I don't understand why she bought a football club, or she thought owning a professional team is pap and vleis?"

goolammv threw shade:

"She wanted to be like Motsepe but does not have the intellect for it. She had the bragging rights but one could tell it would never last."

SelloSelei wrote:

"This one should just sell the club."

WallaceFar14419 posted:

"She exposed herself by paying her team cash in one of the PSL games."

rtmhlongo added:

"She cannot sell the club since it's now in the control of SARS."

DA calls for Royal AM sponsorship termination

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the DA's demand to have the Msunduzi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal scrap its sponsorship for Royal AM.

This comes after SARS launched an investigation into Shauwn Mkhize's finances, and the DA believes the sponsorship could be used for service delivery instead.

