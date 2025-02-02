Award-winning actor Sello Maake KaNcube is reportedly being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

According to media reports, KaNcube's estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe requested the unit to investigate the actor

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 2 February to respond to the businesswoman's request

Pearl Mbewe has requested the SIU to look into Sello Maake KaNcube's finances. Images: Sellomkn

Source: Getty Images

Businesswoman, Pearl Mbewe, who is married to Blood & Water actor Sello Maake KaNcube, made headlines on Sunday, 2 February when she asked the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate her estranged husband.

Mbewe and Maake KaNcube topped Twitter trends recently when the Skeem Saam actor sold the luxury vehicle that formed part of the estate he is supposed to divide with his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe.

The actor and the businesswoman, who were head over heels in love in 2023, also shocked Mzansi and their loved ones in late 2024 when they announced their divorce.

News24 reported on Sunday, 2 February that the veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube's estranged wife Pearl Mbewe approached the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate his financial dealings with the National Lotteries Commission.

South Africans took to the news channel's post on X to respond to the businesswoman's request.

South Africans respond to the post

@MrsMonnica said:

"She was quiet when they were together! Now she’s taking out files bitter ex. Women are so bitter during breakups."

@HerdsThemi replied:

"Maybe she's bitter but if it is true she was infected by HIV deliberately as she said hai it hurts."

@Swart47321327 replied:

"Even some men, I know a guy who snitched on his ex-girlfriend who worked as HR in a mining company. She was creating ghost employees and paying the money straight to those bank accounts."

@W77683Willy replied"

"She has someone coaching her. I'm scared of dating because of such."

@missnkele replied:

"Let us say, humans can be bitter during breakups. Some never heal, ever."

@DamascusZuka replied:

"Regardless...this is good for the public. It is good to expose crime."

Pearl Mbewe apologises

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that Sello Maake KaNcube's estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, apologised to the actor.

Mbewe issued an apology after exposing the former Generations actor's alleged infidelity on social media in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The businesswoman also apologised to her loved ones and acknowledged that her actions might have caused them pain.

