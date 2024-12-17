Sello Maake KaNcube's estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, recently issued an apology

This was after Mbewe decided to expose the former Generations actor's alleged infidelity on social media

In a deleted Instagram post, Mbewe apologised to her loved ones, acknowledging that her actions might have caused them pain

Pearl Mbewe issued an apology on social media. Image: @pearlmbewe

Source: Instagram

The wife of former Generations actor Sello Maake KaNcube has once again made headlines on social media regarding her marriage woes.

Pearl Mbewe issues an apology

After months of them trending on social media because of their marriage woes, Sello Maake KaNcube's estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, decided to apologise publicly for exposing her husband's alleged infidelity online.

This was after Mbewe and Maake KaNcube publicly shared that they had filed for divorce. According to TshisaLIVE, Pearl apologised to her loved ones in a now-deleted Instagram post, acknowledging that her actions might have caused them pain and embarrassment.

She wrote:

"I genuinely apologise to my family, my children, true friends and all those I may have disappointed! We all fall and tumble along the way. The truth shall set all of us free!

"I've elected to withdraw and allow my inner child to experience pride. This necessitates distancing myself from negativity. Numerous misunderstandings occur; one cannot effectively contend with someone who has nothing to lose."

The legendary actor also talked about how tired and done he was with his marriage, saying it had been hell since he tied the knot with Pearl Mbewe.

He said:

"I really tried to make this union work, but I was in fear of what people would say about me and also judge me for another failed marriage. I have been dealing with a lot of hell in this marriage with Pearl Mbewe and I am now done I want out.

"I was never the problem in this marriage; Pearl was as she was managing all of my social media accounts, presenting me as someone who was happy in my relationship, whereas I was in hell."

Source: Briefly News