The drama between Sello Maake ka Ncube and his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, is only getting started. Mbewe recently pulled out a shocker that left fans without words.

Sello Maake kaNcube’s estranged wife Pearl revealed his HIV status. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Pearl Mbewe reveals Sello Maake kaNcube's HIV Status

Just when you thought you'd hear it all. Pearl Mbewe just revealed that veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube's HIV-positive status was the main reason for their divorce.

According to a post shared on X by @Constitution_94, Mbewe said they stopped using protection because the actor wanted a child. After a while, the couple went for HIV tests, and Sello Maake KaNcube was positive while Pearl was negative, and that's when the troubles started. Part of the post read:

"When I couldn't bear him a child. We went to see a fertility specialist. The specialist ran several tests. His results came back HIV+. Mine were negative. We did another test. The same results came. His attitude started to change towards me.

"He constantly accused me of having special genes because I wasn't catching his HIV+. Had I tested positive, Sello would not have gone to dump & fight me."

Fans question Pearl Mbewe's revelation

Social media users expressed concern at Pearl Mbewe revealing Sello's status without consent. Many noted that it was illegal to disclose someone else's HIV status.

@kabelodick said:

"Is it even legal to disclose someone's HIV status without their permission? 🤔🤔🤔🤔"

@AmuFloyd commented:

"But it's illegal to reveal someone's HIV status. Unless she has opened a case for being exposed to it."

@MahlakoT44042 wrote:

"I know divorce is ugly, but sharing such in public is something else."

@Rhoyi_Masoka added:

"Is it allowed to reveal someone else's status without his/her permission?"

Sello Maake kaNcube and wife reveal shocking secrets

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sello Maake ka Ncube and his wife, Pearl Mbewe, are airing their dirty laundry following the end of their marriage. The couple, currently not seeing eye to eye, has revealed some shocking secrets about their lives together.

There is trouble in Sello Maake ka Ncube and Pearl Mbewe's paradise. The couple, going back and forth on social media, allegedly exposed what had been happening behind closed doors.

