United States of America Congressman Ronny Jackson has officially introduced a new bill

The US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act will give the US more tools to impose sanctions

Jackson said this was done after South Africa aligned itself with terrorist organisations

US Congressman Ronny Jackson has introduced a new bill that will give the US the tools to impose sanctions against corrupt officials. Image: Michael Ciaglo

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

WASHINGTON DC - Tensions between South Africa and the United States of America have reached another level following the introduction of a new bill.

US Congressman Ronny Jackson has officially introduced the US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act, which will give the US more tools to impose sanctions upon South African government officials.

The bill is designed to impose sanctions on officials who support America’s adversaries like China, Russia and Iran.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

US sees South Africa’s actions as betrayal

In explaining the decision to pass the bill, Jackson explained that it would allow for a full review of the bilateral relationship between the US and South Africa.

He added that this was needed after the country abandoned its relationship with the US.

“South Africa has brazenly abandoned its relationship with the United States to align with China, Russia, Iran, and terrorist organisations. This is a betrayal that demands serious consequences,” Jackson said.

“This legislation ensures we conduct a comprehensive review of this supposed ‘ally’ while holding accountable any corrupt officials. The era of governments undermining American interests without repercussions ends now,” he stated.

AfriForum wanted senior officials punished

President of the USA, Donald Trump, previously cut funding to South Africa over claims that terrible things were happening in the country.

Lobby group AfriForum then urged the US President to punish African National Congress officials instead of the whole country.

AfriForum and Solidarity also visited the USA to ask Trump’s administration to intervene in the country and take action against the government, which they accused of being prejudiced against Afrikaners.

According to Jackson, the new bill will allow for officials to be punished directly.

Tensions escalated between the US and SOuth Africa after Donald Trump's claims. Image: Jabin Botsford

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's fraught relationship with the USA

The bill is the latest step in growing tensions between the USA and South Africa. On 3 February 2025, Trump claimed that terrible things were happening in South Africa and that the government has been confiscating land.

Since then Trump cut funding to the country, AfriForum travelled to America, Julius Malema was called an internaltional criminal by Elon Musk, and Ebrahim Rasool was expelled by the US.

What you need to know about SA and US relations

US imposes 30% tariffs on South Africa

Briefly News reported that AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the African National Congress must be held accountable for a tariff increase.

US President Donald Trump imposed a 10 % tariff on many countries, but a 30% tariff has been imposed on South Africa.

Trump once again claimed that terrible things were happening in the country, which is why he increased the tariffs by so much.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News