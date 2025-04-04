US Congressman Introduces New Bill, Will Allow for Sanctions Against Corrupt South African Officials
- United States of America Congressman Ronny Jackson has officially introduced a new bill
- The US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act will give the US more tools to impose sanctions
- Jackson said this was done after South Africa aligned itself with terrorist organisations
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism
WASHINGTON DC - Tensions between South Africa and the United States of America have reached another level following the introduction of a new bill.
US Congressman Ronny Jackson has officially introduced the US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act, which will give the US more tools to impose sanctions upon South African government officials.
The bill is designed to impose sanctions on officials who support America’s adversaries like China, Russia and Iran.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
US sees South Africa’s actions as betrayal
In explaining the decision to pass the bill, Jackson explained that it would allow for a full review of the bilateral relationship between the US and South Africa.
He added that this was needed after the country abandoned its relationship with the US.
“South Africa has brazenly abandoned its relationship with the United States to align with China, Russia, Iran, and terrorist organisations. This is a betrayal that demands serious consequences,” Jackson said.
“This legislation ensures we conduct a comprehensive review of this supposed ‘ally’ while holding accountable any corrupt officials. The era of governments undermining American interests without repercussions ends now,” he stated.
AfriForum wanted senior officials punished
President of the USA, Donald Trump, previously cut funding to South Africa over claims that terrible things were happening in the country.
Lobby group AfriForum then urged the US President to punish African National Congress officials instead of the whole country.
AfriForum and Solidarity also visited the USA to ask Trump’s administration to intervene in the country and take action against the government, which they accused of being prejudiced against Afrikaners.
According to Jackson, the new bill will allow for officials to be punished directly.
South Africa's fraught relationship with the USA
The bill is the latest step in growing tensions between the USA and South Africa. On 3 February 2025, Trump claimed that terrible things were happening in South Africa and that the government has been confiscating land.
Since then Trump cut funding to the country, AfriForum travelled to America, Julius Malema was called an internaltional criminal by Elon Musk, and Ebrahim Rasool was expelled by the US.
What you need to know about SA and US relations
- AfriForum and Solidarity travelled to the United States to meet with Trump's administration
- The Democratic Alliance visited the USA to attempt to ease tensions with the country
- The US State department said South Africa is making decisions not in the best interests of the USA
- Ebrahim Rasool was expelled from the US after his comments about Trump's leadership
- Members of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) met with US officials
US imposes 30% tariffs on South Africa
Briefly News reported that AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the African National Congress must be held accountable for a tariff increase.
US President Donald Trump imposed a 10 % tariff on many countries, but a 30% tariff has been imposed on South Africa.
Trump once again claimed that terrible things were happening in the country, which is why he increased the tariffs by so much.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za