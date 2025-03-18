The US State Department has explained why the country is unhappy with South Africa at the moment

The US accused the country of making decisions not in the best interest of America and the world

South Africans are fuming with the latest admission about why the USA has been targeting the country

The reason for Donald Trump's vendetta against SOuth Africa has now been revealed. Image: Anna Moneymaker

WESTERN CAPE – The reason for the United States of America’s targeting of South Africa has been revealed.

In the past month, the US has withdrawn all funding to the country, expelled Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, and President Donald Trump has also made false claims about South Africa.

Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US State Department, recently explained why the country was unhappy with South Africa.

US decision prompted by Iran, Russia and Israel

In addressing some of the USA’s recent decisions, Bruce explained that it had to do partly with South Africa’s growing relationship with Russia and Iran.

She added that the US believes South Africa is taking decisions that are not in America's or the world’s best interests.

The State Department listed the “unjust” expropriation, case against Israel and collaboration with Iran as issues it found problematic.

"The South African government has also taken an aggressive position toward the United States and its allies, including accusing Israel, not Hamas, of genocide in the International Court of Justice, and reinvigorating its relationship with Iran to develop commercial, military, and nuclear arrangements," Bruce noted.

US actions meant to encourage change

Bruce also stated that the decisions taken by Donald Trump’s administration were intended to inspire change within the African country.

"It's not to punish or to target people or countries. It's the nature of changing policy and creating better environments for all of us," she stated.

South Africans annoyed with admission

Bruce’s comments didn’t sit well with South Africans as they urged the US to not dictate what the country does.

Lukho Maside Macala said:

“It believes the country is taking decisions that are not in America's best interests nor that of the world. Every country should take decisions that are in favour of its people, not any other nations. America cannot use its aid to decide on SA policies. It is great then that it suspends its aid as it uses it to control other nations.”

Elton Edwards added:

“Every country puts their own interest first and it is strange that the US thinks it’s reasonable that other sovereign states should put US interests before their own. The US is demonstrating how fascist and untrustworthy they are.”

Eshley Thuto Ngomane speculated:

“Lol, they don't care about the land thing. They are using it as a mask for the real issue they have, which is Israel. They will soon bring 'freedom and democracy' to South Africa 🤣🤣 that's how they invaded Iraq and other countries. We've seen it play out before.”

Pholoba Brian said:

“We're getting closer and closer to the real reason they're after South Africa. And white South Africans still think the US agenda is about helping them with their so-called issues😂.”

Lothar Woehler exclaimed:

“What does our comings and goings have to do with the USA? To hell with them, man.”

Zubair Motala stated:

“There, the truth is finally out. Just as I’ve said. They're acting out because SA had the guts to take the state of Israel to court for its genocide against Palestinians.”

