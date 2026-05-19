“Love Always Wins”: Afrikaner and Xhosa Interracial Couple’s Lobola Clip Has SA Excited
- TikTok user @ruan_linde_cillie shared how he arrived at his Xhosa partner's family home for lobola negotiations
- The clip showed the two families mingling, dancing and honouring Xhosa traditions
- People are calling the video the South Africa they dream of and asking why moments like this are not on the front page of every newspaper
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TikTok user @ruan_linde_cillie showed the moment he and his family arrived at his Xhosa partner's home for lobola negotiations on 18 May 2026. From the moment the families came together, it was clear this was not going to be a stiff or awkward occasion.
Both sides were dressed up for the celebration, photos were taken, and the women danced while the men stood together watching with big smiles. The Afrikaner family honoured the Xhosa traditions fully, and the two families moved around each other with a warmth that had people watching the clip with happy tears in their eyes.
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Interracial relationships in SA are growing
What this couple represents is becoming more common across the country. According to Stats SA, multiracial households in South Africa grew from just 1.3% in 2001 to 11.4% in 2022. Multiracial households are most common in the Western Cape at 17% and Gauteng at 14.6%.
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Lobola is not a purchase but a cultural practice that formally acknowledges the new bond between two families and shows respect for the woman, her parents and her lineage. Seeing an Afrikaner family show up and participate fully in that tradition said a lot about how far South Africa has come.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
SA loves the lobola celebration
People watching TikToker @ruan_linde_cillie's video felt every bit of the joy on screen:
@Anonymous said:
"Oh, the uncles took the assignment seriously and nailed it. Even brought out iCommando, the dress code. Congratulations to the newlyweds."
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@SheKing said:
"This is beautiful. Congratulations to the couple, wishing them all the best ❤️🥰"
@lllllllleeeeee added:
"Extremely beautiful things are happening in South Africa! 😁🥰"
@Philani_uNwabu wrote:
"Congratulations my brother nawe sisi wami 💍"
@maybileen said:
"That's how it's done, beautiful couple, and the outfits, gosh! Love it all."
@SnowQueen declared:
"Love is our best weapon ❤️"
@legalcostconsultants asked:
"Can this be front page news hle 😭😭🥰🥹👏✨💃 So beautiful to watch ❤️ CONGRATULATIONS 👏✨🙌"
@Yaya wrote:
"This is beautiful bethuna ❤️ Love always wins."
@vee_po added:
"Our beautiful South Africa 🥰"
@Mfeka prayed:
"May they enjoy their love for each other forever. This is the beauty of love in South Africa. God bless your marriage. Love always wins. Halala 🥰"
More love stories melting SA's heart
- Briefly News recently reported on a Venda bride and Afrikaans groom whose families came together in song and dance.
- A Namibian groom broke down in uncontrollable tears during a pre-wedding family meeting.
- A KZN man shared a photo with his Austrian father in full traditional Zulu attire and told the story of how his dad paid lobola in 1986.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za