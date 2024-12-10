“Proof That Eve Was Framed”: Woman Gets Overwhelmed While Bonding With a Snake, SA’s Amused
- A lady chickened out after thinking she was finally ready to bond with an animal that she feared, taking the first step
- The lady shared the hilarious attempt as a video on the popular streaming platform TikTok and got tons of responses
- Social media users could not contain their amusement in the comment section, asking the hun what she was doing with the reptile in the first place
A pretty babe decided to face her fears and handle a reptile that many people worldwide would not even get close to, and she shared the experience with her followers.
The lady posted the video on her TikTok account under her user handle @tugrootboem, which attracted 751K views, 44K likes, and almost 1.5K comments.
The hun's bonding session failed attempt
In the video, the snake handler from Phezulu Safari Park in Bothas Hill puts the snake on @tugrootboem. As soon as it lands on her neck and shoulders, she chickens out and starts crying, saying it is moving.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi's entertained by the hun
The post attracted many comments from social media users who found the hun's reaction hilarious. Many huns shared bible related jokes saying they don't understand how Eve dealt with a snake as women, in general, are not fond of it.
User @Karabelo commented:
"Proof that Eve was framed😭😭."
User @Sisipho_Spirit shared:
"I wonder how the snake convinced Eve ngoba thina we're afraid of it😭."
User @MaSibisi added:
"She almost spoke in tongues😂😂."
User @Royal Murunwa❣️♥️🇿🇦
"That's me, girl. You were very calm if you could be compared to me.... 😂😂."
User @onlyHEknows said:
"At least you faced our devil AKA fears, though conquering is far....😂 You brave, I'd never."
User @tlamelodannydooms
"😏Its always like this for the first time, ladies."
