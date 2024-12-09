“This Must Be the Greatest Feeling”: SA Gushes Over Young Doctors After Their Graduation
- A young doctor shared a cute video she took at a local university on her TikTok account and got a lot of comments
- The heartwarming video was taken shortly after celebrating a significant milestone in her life, which she celebrated with others
- Social media users were touched by the clip, taking time to congratulate the lady on her significant achievements and wishing her well in future
An excited graduate from the University of Cape Town decided to celebrate others on an important day when they were celebrating significant achievements.
The hun shared a cute video of her celebration day on her TikTok account under her user handle @belle_noia, and her video went viral, reaching over 426K.
Celebrating each other
In the video, @belle_noia goes to each young person with whom she graduated with her MBChB qualification, certifying her as a doctor. She extends her hand and congratulates them. They do the same to her. Everyone she reaches is excited and laughs at the hun's cute gesture.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi comments on the lady's video
The clip reached 94K likes and attracted almost 2.5K comments from proud social media users who complimented the young graduates and wished them success in their careers. Others were inspired to consider joining the field.
User @Hetty_Minqweno💕shared:
"Never been so proud of a bunch of strangers 🥺🥺."
User @Nurse Sinalo added:
"I just saw Dr Oyama Comba 🥺 she made us very proud in our town passed with 7 distinctions!! It feels like yesterday!! Ahh, congratulations to her ♥️♥️."
User @PITBULL77 commented:
"Drs shouldn't struggle to get a job, hle but in SA, hayi 😭😭."
User @Tirhani Sambo shared:
"Is it me or these doctors are all very natural and beautiful. Yoo, what a great positive role models for young kids😭😍."
User @Maple commented:
"Got shivers while watching 😭😭😭I’ve never been so proud and happy for so many strangers."
"Got so much respect for you, sisi": Young widow prepares to take off mourning clothes, SA's touched
User @Tebatso Makgatholela added:
"The smiles I smiled 🥺🥺 this gave me life!"
