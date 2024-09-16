A loving daughter had the online community singing her father's praises after sharing a video of him standing in front of legal giants to be admitted as an attorney

The video showed the dad being sworn in before he was given a pen to sign a document

Social media users were quick to share congratulatory messages, while some were motivated to go back to school

Mzansi hun had the online community ready to return to school after she shared a video of her soon-to-be 50-year-old father, who graduated with an LLB from Unisa, being sworn in as an attorney in her presence.

The video was shared on TikTok by the lady under her handle @sedi_sirdee, gaining 76K views, 12.9K views and almost 500 comments.

Education has no age limit

The video shows the dreadlocked dad, Mandla Mkhwanazi, standing before the judge and other legal giants before receiving a paper to sign. Afterwards, he exits the podium on his way out.

The video encourages many South Africans

After watching the video, the online community did not waste time congratulating the dad on his achievements, while many realised they were still young to pursue their dreams.

User @nombuso90skids felt inspired:

"Okay... was contemplating going back to school, and got my answer as soon as I logged on TikTok. Thank you, and congratulations."

User @deesvideodiary was hopeful:

"So nice to see so many "older students" in the comments. I'm 32 doing my 2nd year❤️."

User @oratilwelanga shared her excitement:

"OMG 🥹🔥, congratulations to your dad! I cannot wait to record this when it’s my dad’s turn. He’s currently 57 and left with 2 board exams."

User @ndlondo_yobuhle declared:

"I’m 21, and I feel like I’m late already 😭😭."

User @ferrymokobi complimented the dad:

"This is absolutely amazing, success has no clock …this is motivation."

User @bhekumkhulumiya24 had a message for the dad:

"Tell your father that he is my inspiration I am going back to varsity 2025 to complete mine too."

