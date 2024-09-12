A business-owning babe dropped out of university and went back to high school to improve her matric results to qualify for Dental Surgery

The hun shared a video detailing the cruelty of teachers and how she has considered dropping out because of their treatment

Her video got social media users rushing her feed to encourage her to keep pushing, while others were left inspired

A Mzansi babe shared they get beatings from teachers in high school. Image: @nosipho_dlongolo

A young lady made a brave decision and returned to high school after studying at a university. She later learned that life was not easy in high school, prompting her to drop out, only to return after her geography teacher called her back.

The student shared a detailed post on her TikTok account under the handle @nosipho_dlongolo, which attracted many comments and likes from social media users.

The move from varsity to high school

The hun shared a picture post on her account with the following details:

"Ok academically I am not gonna lie but my mental health? Mhhhh."

She further shared that she gets humiliated by some teachers while others speak to them harshly and beat them.

"I've never been beaten like this and I hate every moment of it. I once stayed in my room for wo weeks just to avoid being beaten."

Watch the video here.

The lady's video moves Mzansi

Social media users rushed to the comment section to assure the lady that she was doing well, and others were motivated to follow in her footsteps.

User @ siwe_khuze

"I’m so disappointed in some teachers 🥹🥹🥹this was their opportunity to help you to do the fullest because you are definitely going to produce excellent results. I’m so sorry for this😭❤️."

User @nellysfundi

"Oh, baby! I’m sure that’s medicine and that’s Wits needing the NBT, however the outcome. Be proud of yourself."

User @sikeasquad

"I did this last year 😔 Yhoo! The beatings from teachers and I now understand why a lot of learners from rural public schools drop out and not do well."

User @mac_bel2006

"I've been thinking about Idea of going back to school next year but I'm thinking gor what will my parents say,after all I don't like course im studying.

User @kabelonkosi_099

"I know the experience,, I went to the same high school, trust me, it was worth it. You have to accept it the way it is. Try not to care too much to protect your mental health."

A 31-year-old lady returns to high school to improve her marks

In an article previously published by Briefly News, a 31-year-old lady went back to high school to improve her marks.

The lady had passed her matric in 2016 and later decided she wanted a better life. Social media users sent her motivational messages, while others asked how she got in.

