In a major shakeup in South African football, Orlando Pirates are now on the lookout for a new coach following the announcement by Jose Riveiro that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

As the Buccaneers search for a replacement, Pitso Mosimane’s name has inevitably surfaced.

However, according to sports journalist Brighton Bafana, hiring the legendary coach could be a significant misstep for the club.

Here's why.

Why Pitso Mosimane Could Be a Poor Fit for Orlando Pirates’ Future

Pitso’s Success Doesn’t Translate to Every Team

Mosimane is undoubtedly one of the most successful coaches in South African football history.

His achievements with Mamelodi Sundowns, including multiple league titles and a CAF Champions League victory, have cemented his legacy.

However, Bafana points out that Mosimane’s success is largely tied to his ability to work with a well-established, star-studded team like Sundowns.

Pitso thrived at Sundowns because he had the right players for his tactical system. He’s used to managing a team with the depth and resources to compete at the highest level. Orlando Pirates are in a rebuilding phase, and the pressure to immediately deliver might not suit him,” Bafana says.

Club Identity and Style of Play

Bafana also highlights the key issue of fitting into Orlando Pirates’ existing identity.

Mosimane is known for his pragmatic and often defensive approach to the game, focusing on solid structure and control.

However, Pirates’ fans are used to a more attacking, fluid style of football, which has been the hallmark of the club for years.

Orlando Pirates’ identity is built on attacking football, with flair and passion. If Pitso comes in, he may have to change too much to fit his style, which could alienate the fans and disrupt the team’s chemistry,” Bafana explains.

The last thing Pirates need is a tactical overhaul that doesn’t align with their tradition.

The Pressure of Expectations

Another point raised by Bafana is the immense pressure that comes with managing a high-profile club like Orlando Pirates.

While Mosimane has dealt with pressure before, his stint at Al Ahly showed signs of friction between him and the club’s hierarchy when results did not meet expectations.

Pitso thrives when he has total control, but at Pirates, the management structure is different. There’s no guarantee that his methods would be supported if results weren’t immediate. The pressure could weigh heavily on him,” Bafana warns.

The Pirates Need a Fresh Approach

While Mosimane’s track record speaks for itself, the nature of his previous successes may not translate to the current needs of Orlando Pirates.

With the team undergoing a rebuild and a fanbase expecting a certain style of play, Mosimane might not be the best fit.

Instead, the club would do better by searching for a coach who aligns with their vision and can bring fresh ideas to the table.

Pirates need someone who can build a team that reflects their long-standing tradition of attacking football, someone who understands the culture and the fans,” Bafana concludes.

