Mosimane, Ex Kaizer Chiefs Coach, Others Who Can Replace Jose Riveiro at Pirates

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro has confirmed he will leave Orlando Pirates at the end of his contract this summer

The Soweto giants are seeking a perfect replacement for the Spanish tactician before next season kicks off

Briefly News explores potential candidates who could take over as head coach at Orlando Stadium in the summer

Spanish tactician Jose Riveiro has decided to leave Orlando Pirates at the end of this contract with the Premier Soccer League side in the summer.

The former Celta Vigo youth coach had a good stint with the Soweto giants, winning five titles, and could add more this campaign if the Buccaneers win the Betway Premiership, Nedbank Cup, or CAF Champions League.

With Riveiro leaving the Sea Robbers, Briefly News takes a look at some of the coaches who can replace the Spaniard at the Orlando Stadium.

Coaches who can replace Riveiro at Pirates

1. Pitso Mosimane

Pitso is rated as one of the best coaches in Africa and has travelled far and wide to do his coaching business. He is known for his time with Mamelodi Sundowns winning numerous titles including the CAF Champions League.

When he left the Brazilians, he joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly and won the CAF Champions League title twice for the Red Devils and also the Premier League.

The 60-year-old is currently without a coaching job since leaving Esteghlal and could be the perfect replacement for Riveiro next season.

2. Gavin Hunt

Hunt is one of the most experienced South African coaches and has won the Betway Premiership four times, three with SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits in the 2016-17 season.

The former Kaizer Chiefs manager was recently sacked by SuperSport United after some frequent poor performances from the club after letting go of most of their star players.

Hunt has coached over 1000 matches in the Premier Soccer League and has the reputation to coach a team like Pirates.

3. Fadlu Davids

Davids is currently doing well with Tanzanian club Simba SC and has only lost once in the league this season. He is one of the South African coaches doing well outside the Premier Soccer League.

A team like the Sea Robbers can bring him back to SA for the chance to prove himself in the Betway Premiership next season.

4. Owen Da Gama

Da Gama is the current manager of Magesi FC and was appointed after the PSL side looked destined to be relegated to the second division after gathering only six points in nine games under Clinton Larsen.

Under Owen's leadership, Magesi showed a massive sign of improvement in 14 games, winning six matches and two ending in a draw.

He was named the manager of the month for March in the Betway Premiership due to the performance of his team.

