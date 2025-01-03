A popular TikTok dancer dubbed Kobus Nyovest lit up the platform with his take on the Biri Marung dance challenge

Fans praised his fire moves but couldn’t ignore his ultra-tight skinny jeans, which stole the show

The comments section is buzzing with jokes about his outfit and admiration for his smooth rhythm

A popular TikTokker showed off his dance moves. Image: @therealflwlss

Source: TikTok

Mzansi’s fave online dancer, "Kobus Nyovest", is back at it again! Known for his fire moves and uncanny resemblance to Cassper Nyovest, this king just dropped another viral video.

Man shows tight jeans and tighter moves

While his participation in the Biri Marung dance challenge was flawless, his skinny jeans? Let’s just say they got tongues wagging.

The clip shows Kobus and his friend absolutely killing the choreography. The picturesque background and holiday festivities added to the vibe.

Dance video goes viral

Within a day the clip on the TikTok page @therealflwlss got over 1.6 million views and 73,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

But fans couldn’t help but zero in on Kobus’s super-tight skinny jeans, wondering how he even managed to move, let alone dance, in them.

Look at a few reactions below:

@BrAn_Kayd3n posted:

"Roman reigns dancing to Biri Marung. 😂😂🔥 Best thing on the internet today hahaha."

@Heidi wrote:

"I'm coming for dance lessons. 😁"

@Kay9 stated:

"Nah even during the skinny jeans era these are way too much. 😭"

@Papi_Chulo commented:

"The wild thing is bro's wearing a belt, 😂 but no hate because the vibe is moering. 🔥🔥"

@Kamogelo.mn asked:

"How did he put them on? 😭😭"

@ZoeKing asked:

"Can we please leave these jeggings in 2024? 😭🫶🏻"

@ayandapinky said:

"Mufasa welcome back. But for real though what's going on with the jean story, I'm curious. 😂😂"

@nthabby2333 added:

"He can dance better than my husband."

