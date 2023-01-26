Mzansi’s appointed Kobus Nyovest had people screaming again over a new lit dance video

Old Kobus dropped a vibey clip that sent the people into weekend mode a few days too early

The people of Mzansi are loving that he’s accepted his new name and can’t get enough of his energy

Yusss, Mzansi’s main man Kobus Nyovest set fire to TikTok with another one of his vibey clips. This man knows how to set the tone for the weekend, baba!

Kobus Nyovest is embodying his new name and letting Mzansi feast on his fire. Image: @therealflwlss

Source: UGC

Mzansi citizens can be some of the friendliest people in the world. This man accepting his new nickname and thriving off of it is just one example of the awesomeness that is South Africa.

Taking to his thriving TikTok page, the newly dubbed Kobus Nyovest dropped another cracker dance video. Our guy oozes confidence and the energy we all need on a Thursday to get to Friday afternoon.

My guy, you are on fire!

Take a look:

Mzansi TikTok users scream for their man Kobus Nyovest

Get ‘em, Kobus! Mzansi people are here for this man’s energy and don’t want to content to stop coming. He is a whole entire vibe!

See some of the hype:

@MatshidisoS said:

“#KobusNyovest!! The one and only man that matters”

@Mpumeh Mzimela said:

“My everyday crush”

@robinmichelle29 said:

“The big boy SZA's song is about ”

@taxiLady _1time said:

“The dance on point maar the stance yoooh las drop.”

@thato said:

“Aaaaaayibo aayibo Esh only if TikTok had VN option ey!”

Mzansi screams over TikTok video of man dancing like Cassper Nyovest, dub him “Kobus Nyovest”

In related news, Briefly News reported that everyone loves a person who is unapologetically themselves. One man busted some vibey moves in a TikTok clip and had Mzansi calling him “Kobus Nyovest”.

Life is far too serious not to have a little innocent fun from time to time. This man’s energy is what we should all aspire to achieve.

TikTok user @therealflwlss shared a clip of himself dancing to some tunes in his short shorts and his vibe is everything!

